Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & The Whole Family Gush Over ‘Amazing’ Scott Disick On His Birthday 

Scott Disick is being showered with love on his 37th birthday! The Kardashian-Jenner families took to social media on Tuesday to post heartfelt birthday tributes and photo collages of ‘Lord Disick.’ However, his ex Kourtney has been radio silent.

“We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend,” Kim wrote above a tweet that included three photos — one of Scott with two pups, another of him with Kim in a car, and the last one showed Kim and husband Kanye West standing beside Scott and Kourtney. “Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you,” Kim added.

“Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me,” Khloe captioned a collection of photos of the pair through the years. “Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best!” she wrote, adding, “We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you long time!”

Happy Birthday @ScottDisick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/L7Te0ZEqMw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2020

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Twitter)

(Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

“You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!” Kris wrote on Instagram, alongside nine photos of the father of three with his kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. “Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us,” she continued, adding, “You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo.” Two of the snaps included the momager and her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, who has not yet posted public birthday wishes to her ex.

Kylie also took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Scott. “Happy Birthday, we love you!” she wrote on top of a photo of Scott holding her daughter, Stormi Webster.

It’s unclear how Scott plans to celebrate his birthday, however, it appears as though his ex and their kids are in Utah together. Scott’s 37th birthday comes just a few weeks after he checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28, and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online.

Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer, explained to HollywoodLife at the time that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in his latest rehab stint. Singer explained that his client is still dealing with the deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who died three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement read. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”