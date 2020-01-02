Sofia Richie Twins With Penelope Disick, 7, On The Bunny Slopes In Matching Pink Ski Gear

Penelope Disick and her dad’s GF Sofia Richie both decided to think pink when it came to their ski attire when hitting the slopes in Aspen. They twinned out in the cutest way.

Sofia Richie has become so close to boyfriend Scott Disick‘s three kids that she’s already twinning ski outfits with his seven-year-old daughter Penelope by ex Kourtney Kardashian. The 21-year-old donned a hot pink puffer jacket over her silver down coat, black ski pants and she carried a hot pink ski helmet while in Aspen on Jan. 2. Penelope walked alongside her in a head to toe pink ski outfit consisting of a darker pink jacket, medium pink ski pants and light pink boots as they spent the morning together.

Initially the two headed towards the bunny slopes so that Penelope could get in some runs. But later Sofia showed off that she’s got her daring side, posting an Instagram pic at the top of the mountain. “Bright colored puffers are necessary,” she captioned the pic next to her snowboard while raising her arms up in the air. Sofia had on a black helmet with a matching face/sun-guard, so the pink helmet she was holding earlier must have been for Penelope.

Sofia later shared on her Instagram stories that she was having an adults only afternoon, heading up a ski lift to the Buttermilk run with 1OAK co-owner pal Darren Dzienciol, who joined Scott and Sofia when they flew in on a private jet to Aspen on Dec. 30 in advance of celebrating New Year’s Eve. Scott, Sofia, Darren, Penelope and her older brother Mason, 10, have been spotted out on shopping trips in Aspen, but Scott and Kourtney’s youngest son Reign, 5, was with his mom on New Year’s Day.

Kourtney posed a photo on Jan. 1 to her Instagram, cuddling Reign in front of a fire with the caption, “HAPPY right where we’re meant to be,” with a follow-up photo of the two cozied up next to each other under a towel next to the blaze. It appears as if they might have emerged from a hot tub, as in the first pic as Reign has swim trunks on. Outside the door behind them it looks cold and snowy outside. Scott, Sofia and Kourtney spent New Year’s 2018/19 in Aspen as a trio after a bonding session in Mexico before Christmas in 2018, but so far no sightings of the three together have happened as of yet.