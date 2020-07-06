Excl Details
Sofia Richie Rocks Cow Print Bikini While Hanging Out With Pals After ‘Fun’ Reunion With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces.
Sofia Richie walks the shores of Malibu with a girlfriend and her little dog wearing a yellow snake skin print bikini while boyfriend Scott Disick takes a joy ride on his electric bike.
Reality TV Stars Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed the warm Cali weather today by the beach in Malibu with little Reign and his pup, during the COVID-19 safer at home order.
Sofia Richie was a gorgeous sight to see when she wore a cow print bikini while hanging out with friends in Malibu, one day after she reunited with ex Scott Disick for dinner and a ‘comfortable’ beach outing.

Sofia Richie, 21, enjoyed a busy weekend that included a holiday with her ex Scott Disick, 37, on July 4 and a post-holiday with just friends on July 5! The pretty blonde, who looked flawless in a brown and white cow print bikini by WeWoreWhat during her hangout on Sunday, was in Malibu, CA for the festivities and ended up reuniting with Scott on a beach with pals.

Sofia Richie hanging with friends in Malibu on July 5, 2020. (Backgrid)
Sofia made plans with a small group of her girlfriends to celebrate the 4th together and even got a COVID test a few days before to make sure it was safe to hang out with other people,” one source EXCLYUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott and Sofia have been communicating here and there since they broke up. They discussed what plans they had for the holiday weekend and decided to grab a bite at Nobu before Sofia‘s beach party.”
“Sofia asked if Scott wanted to join her and her friends at the beach and they went, just as friends,” the source continued. “They have spoken since their split, but haven’t actually spent time with each other so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they’ve been up to lately. It was more of the same at the beach but since Sofia‘s friends were there, they didn’t get as much of a chance to chat, but Sofia had fun and felt comfortable hanging out with Scott. It was a nice time all around and she could see herself hanging out with him again.”
Sofia Richie showing off her cow print bikini. (MEGA)
Although Sofia and Scott split back in May, they haven’t stopped talking to each other and aren’t ruling out a reconciliation, according to another source. “They’ve stayed in touch the whole time so it’s not a big surprise they’re hanging out again,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Scott’s in a better place but they aren’t back together yet.  It could happen, she’s not dating anyone else, but for now they’re taking it slow.”
A third source explained that Sofia and Scott’s time apart from each other these past couple of months has caused them to want to reconnect, even if it’s just as friends. “The time away for Scott and Sofia has made the heart grow fonder and they have missed each other’s company,” the third source EXCLUSIVELY said. “Add to that, they can’t really go anywhere with all the COVID restrictions so by hanging out together they both know they are safe with each other.”
“There is a great chance for them to rekindle things but they are taking it extremely slow,” the source added. “Scott is very interested in getting back together but will play it as Sofia wants to get to that point.”