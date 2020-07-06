Sofia Richie Rocks Cow Print Bikini While Hanging Out With Pals After ‘Fun’ Reunion With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie was a gorgeous sight to see when she wore a cow print bikini while hanging out with friends in Malibu, one day after she reunited with ex Scott Disick for dinner and a ‘comfortable’ beach outing.

Sofia Richie, 21, enjoyed a busy weekend that included a holiday with her ex Scott Disick, 37, on July 4 and a post-holiday with just friends on July 5! The pretty blonde, who looked flawless in a brown and white cow print bikini by WeWoreWhat during her hangout on Sunday, was in Malibu, CA for the festivities and ended up reuniting with Scott on a beach with pals.

“ Sofia made plans with a small group of her girlfriends to celebrate the 4th together and even got a COVID test a few days before to make sure it was safe to hang out with other people,” one source EXCLYUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott and Sofia have been communicating here and there since they broke up. They discussed what plans they had for the holiday weekend and decided to grab a bite at Nobu before Sofia ‘s beach party.”

“Sofia asked if Scott wanted to join her and her friends at the beach and they went, just as friends,” the source continued. “They have spoken since their split, but haven’t actually spent time with each other so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they’ve been up to lately. It was more of the same at the beach but since Sofia ‘s friends were there, they didn’t get as much of a chance to chat, but Sofia had fun and felt comfortable hanging out with Scott. It was a nice time all around and she could see herself hanging out with him again.”