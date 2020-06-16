Scott Disick ‘Misses’ Sofia Richie & Wants To ‘Get Her Back’: He Took Her ‘For Granted’

Scott Disick is truly missing Sofia Richie. So much so that he wants to try to ‘get her back’ after he ‘fixes himself’, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

It’s only been a few weeks since Scott Disick, 37, and Sofia Richie, 21, split, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t loving his life without his longtime love. And a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he hopes to one day “get her back”. For now, he’d settle for a friendly Father’s Day message from her on June 21.

“Scott would love to hear from Sofia,” our source told us. “He misses her and he is now realizing how life is without her. He is remembering all the good times and the fun they had on vacations, nights out, and nights in. He misses her personality and sense of humor and he misses how she was always there for him and he is now realizing he took it for granted.”

Our source added that “once [Scott] fixes himself, he is very interested in trying to get [Sofia] back.” Until then, “he feels they will always be connected one way or another because they have shared so much.” But “he definitely would like to be with her again — and if they don’t get back together, Sofia would probably end up being the ‘one that got away.'”

As for Sofia, another source told us that she “understands that Scott and her spent several years together and shared a lot of great memories, so she feels they’ll always remain in each other’s lives on some level and wishes him nothing but the best.” But would she take him back? Well, that much isn’t certain. “Nobody knows what the future holds and she has no ill feelings towards Scott whatsoever,” the source added.

Scott and Sofia split in late May after three years of dating. Since then, he’s been spending time with his three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — and their mother, Kourtney Kardashian.