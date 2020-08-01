Scott Disick shared the cutest photo of him and his daughter Penelope taking in the sun’s rays while happily staying close on a gorgeous beach on the afternoon of July 31.

Scott Disick, 37, looked comfortable and content when he spent a sweet moment with his daughter Penelope, 8, on a Malibu beach on the last day of July. The proud dad took to Instagram to post a memorable pic that showed him sitting in the sand and wrapping his arms around his mini-me as she smiled for the camera and it proved their father-daughter relationship is on point. In the photo, Scott is wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and sunglasses as Penelope shows off a light blue sleeveless top and black shorts.

“My little beach baby ❤️,” Scott captioned the pic. Fans were happy to comment on the new snapshot shortly after it was posted and they were full of compliments. “Sweetness, she’s so happy,” one wrote while another called the youngster “your twin.” A third called their photo “pure love.”

Scott’s beach pic with Penelope comes after he’s been posting numerous photos of himself at the beach throughout the past few weeks. It also comes just three days after he was spotted having a blast in the water with two of his three kids, including Penelope and son Reign, 5, and some of Kim Kardashian‘s kids, including North, 7, and Saint, 4. The group was seen running around where the water meets the sand in their bathing suits and looked like they were full of nothing but joy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians hunk also spent some time with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and all three of their kids, including Mason, 10, during another beach outing days before. At one point, Penelope held onto both her parents’ hands as she frolicked in the sand and thoroughly enjoyed the summer day. The former lovebirds also seemed to be having a good time with each other.

When the family’s not relishing in beach days, they’re celebrating birthdays. Penelope just turned eight on July 8 and her parents were sure to give her a shout-out on social media with cute pics and messages full of gratitude. We hope to see more cute summer moments with Scott and his family soon!