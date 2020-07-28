See Pics
Scott Disick showed that he is truly the fun uncle in the family by playing with his nieces, nephews, and his own kids on the beach! The father-of-three appeared to have a blast running along the sand by the surf!

Along with his title as a Lord, Scott Disick can add “fun uncle” to his many monikers! The father-of-three, 37, was photographed on Monday, July 27, having a blast with the Kardashian and Disick kids on the beach in sunny California. In the photos, Scott could be seen running along the shoreline with Saint West, 4, North West, 7, as well as his own youngsters Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.

The whole group looked like they had an absolute blast! At one point, Scott even lifted up a little girl, who appeared to be Penelope, in absolute joy — how sweet! But Scott hasn’t been the only member of the Kardashian clan to step up to the plate while Kim Kardashian, 39, and her husband Kanye West, 43, struggle with something incredibly personal — his recent statements on Twitter — while being in the public eye.

Scott’s former flame and Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has also been doing her part to keep Kim and Kanye’s kids at ease and protected during a rather difficult time. Fans saw the united front that the Kardashians put up when Kourt took to her Instagram account on July 26 and posted a photo of herself lovingly holding Kim and Kanye’s third child, Chicago West, 2. “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite,” the Poosh founder sweetly captioned the image.

For fans who have followed the Kardashian family for years, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the family is uniting while Kim and Kanye endure this recent chapter in their marriage. As seen on their series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this family is incredibly tightly knit, despite any drama that happens between them. In fact, prior to taking on the responsibility to help Kim and Kanye, the family gave Scott the love that he needed following his breakup with Sofia Richie, 21.

Indeed, Kourtney even posted a moving tribute to Scott on Father’s Day, where she let him know that she was so ‘thankful‘ for him and their three kiddos — Penelope, Reign, and 10-year-old Mason. Clearly, the Kardashians are doing everything they can to keep the youngest members of their clan away from the drama. We can’t wait to see Scott bonding with the little tykes more in the near future.