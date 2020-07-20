Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Fun Beach Day With Kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 & Reign, 5

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had a blast at the beach with their three little ones — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — along with niece North West! The pics of their reunion are adorable.

It was a day of fun in the sun at the beach for the Disick-Kardashian family! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for a idyllic afternoon in Malibu with their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — where they frolicked in the surf and chilled on the sand. They brought cousin North West, 7, along for the ride, too! Photographers caught the family leaving the beach looking sandy and happy, as you can see below.

Everyone looked so cute! Despite the fiery summer weather in Los Angeles, Kourtney covered up in an oversized hoodie, shading herself from the sun with a Fendi bucket hat. Scott looked oh-so retro in red board shorts and a ’70s inspired button down. Meanwhile little Penelope, who just celebrated her eighth birthday, rocked a rainbow one-piece, while North wore a pair of overalls.

Fans are truly going to be ecstatic seeing Scott and Kourtney together, but as they’ve both said in the past, they have a strictly co-parenting relationship and friendship. Still, shippers can hope. After Scott split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, people were actively lobbying for him and Kourtney to get back together. The fervor intensified after he left a flirty comment on her Instagram, which showed her wearing his flannel.

As a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Scott and Kourtney “know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where their heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”