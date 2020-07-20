See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Fun Beach Day With Kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 & Reign, 5

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen leaving Nobu after celebrating Jonathan Cheban's birthday in Malibu.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoy a day at the beach with their three children and go for a walk with their friend Luka Sabbat after some fun in the water.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoy a day at the beach with their three children and go for a walk with their friend Luka Sabbat after some fun in the water.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoy a day at the beach with their three children and go for a walk with their friend Luka Sabbat after some fun in the water.
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had a blast at the beach with their three little ones — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — along with niece North West! The pics of their reunion are adorable.

It was a day of fun in the sun at the beach for the Disick-Kardashian family! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited for a idyllic afternoon in Malibu with their three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — where they frolicked in the surf and chilled on the sand. They brought cousin North West, 7, along for the ride, too! Photographers caught the family leaving the beach looking sandy and happy, as you can see below.

Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick Kids
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands with daughter Penelope at the beach, as son Mason and niece North West follow

Everyone looked so cute! Despite the fiery summer weather in Los Angeles, Kourtney covered up in an oversized hoodie, shading herself from the sun with a Fendi bucket hat. Scott looked oh-so retro in red board shorts and a ’70s inspired button down. Meanwhile little Penelope, who just celebrated her eighth birthday, rocked a rainbow one-piece, while North wore a pair of overalls.

Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick walk together on the beach in Malibu

Fans are truly going to be ecstatic seeing Scott and Kourtney together, but as they’ve both said in the past, they have a strictly co-parenting relationship and friendship. Still, shippers can hope. After Scott split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, people were actively lobbying for him and Kourtney to get back together. The fervor intensified after he left a flirty comment on her Instagram, which showed her wearing his flannel.

Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick Kids
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick supervise as Penelope Disick and North West play with their dog

As a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Scott and Kourtney “know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where their heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”