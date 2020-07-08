Happy 8th Birthday, Penelope Disick: See Her Cutest Pics With Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian

In honor of Penelope Disick turning eight years old on July 8, we’re looking back at some of her cutest moments with her famous parents, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Happy birthday to the one and only, Penelope Disick! Penelope is the middle child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, and she turns eight years old on July 8. It’s no secret that Penelope has both Scott AND Kourtney wrapped around her finger, and her close bond with both parents is evident in photos of them together over the years.

Kourtney and Scott love posting photos with Penelope on their respective Instagram pages. However, they’ve both been photographed out and about by paparazzi a bunch, as well. Whether it’s on shopping trips, lunch outings or family vacations, Penelope has done it ALL with her famous mom and dad. For one outing, pictured above, she showed off her short hair while holding hands with Kourtney .

For another mother/daughter outing, Kourtney took Penelope to a ballet class when the birthday girl was a toddler. P looked so cute in her black ballerina outfit and ballet shoes! With the paparazzi flashing their cameras, it was understandably a bit overwhelming for Penelope, so Kourtney carried her to the car as they left the dance class.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott may have split years ago, but they’ve been very dedicated co-parents to Penelope, as well as their sons, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, in the years since. Their close bond was evident during a dinner with Penelope at Nobu in Malibu in 2019. As the trio exited the restaurant, Scott held onto Penelope’s hand, while Kourtney walked by their side. It was quite a special night for P to spend time with her parents with her brothers nowhere in sight!

There are plenty of other sweet moments between Penelope, Scott and Kourtney where these came from though! Click through the gallery above to check out more adorable photos of P with her famous parents over the years. Happy birthday, Penelope!