Happy Birthday, Scott Disick: 18 Cutest Pics Of Him With His Adorable Kids

Scott Disick is turning 37, and what better way to celebrate than by looking back at his best moments with his adorable kids? From shopping with Penelope, to broing out with his boys, these 18 photos of the Disick family are too cute.

When fans were introduced to Scott Disick as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend a decade ago on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, nobody ever could have foreseen the family man he’d turn into today. He’s no longer with Kourtney romantically, but the exes have an amicable, and admirable co-parenting relationship when it comes to their three beautiful children: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. Like Scott once said on Instagram, “I used 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids.” As the good Lord Disick turns 37 years old, let’s celebrate by checking out the best photos of the KUWTK star and his darling kiddos.

Scott’s had his issues with substance abuse over the years, but he’s made an effort to take control of them and seek help when necessary for the sake of the kids. He recently completed a brief stay in rehab, and reunited with Penelope, Reign, and Mason in quarantine. While they haven’t been able to go out and about, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Scott’s made life at home tons of fun. He threw them a pool party! The whole family had a blast, and he made sure to document the day on Instagram. Under normal circumstances, Scott loves taking his kids to Disneyland with mom Kourtney, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. There are innumerable photos of Scott carrying little Reign around the park when his little legs get too tired to keep going from land to land — like the one below. So sweet!

Sofia, 21, loves spending time with Scott’s children. The model is often accompanying the family on shopping days, trips to the beach, and dinner dates. Basically, anywhere fun they go, Sofia’s on board. And it’s clear that they love her as much as Scott does.

