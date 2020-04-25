See Pics
Sofia Richie, 22, Shows Off Toned Body & Golden Tan In Leopard Bikini With BF Scott Disick — See Pics

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Reality TV Stars Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed the warm Cali weather today by the beach in Malibu with little Reign and his pup, during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie holds on tight to Scott Disick as they have some fun riding a motorbike on the beach in Malibu during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Sofia Richie sizzled as she took a stroll on Malibu’s picturesque beach! The model was joined by BF Scott Disick to soak up some quarantine sunshine.

Sofia Richie, 22, is so fit! The Frankie’s Bikini model showed off her toned body as she rocked a push-up leopard two-piece bikini on Saturday, April 25. Sofia’s defined abs and sculpted legs were on full display as she sashayed barefoot down Malibu’s dreamy beach. She looked calm and collected as she rocked a pair of black shades while chatting on her iPhone, opting to keep her blonde hued locks in a half ponytail. In other snaps, Sofia’s toned derrière also made an appearance, proving she’s definitely been working on her fitness in quarantine.

Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter was joined by her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, who could be seen soaking up the sun in a chair nearby. The couple’s adorable dachsund Hershula was also along for the outing, running up and down along the sandy beach! Scott appeared to be joined by another male friend, also clad in swim trunks, as the trio chatted and shared a laugh in the balmy 70-degree weather. As we previously reported, the Talentless founder and Missguided collaborator are quarantined in a beachfront Malibu property.

Earlier that same day, the couple stepped out with his son Reign, 5, as they glided along the beach on a motor bike! Sofia looked so stylish in a rust colored bikini top and casual beige sweatpants, opting to also sport a protective black face mask.

For his part, Scott wore a black tank and gray shorts as he played with little Reign. Sofia later hopped on the bike for a thrilling solo ride, throwing on a matching crew neck sweatshirt with her pants.

On April 23, Sofia showed off her toned abs yet again as she got in some sun while wearing a bikini from model Candice Swanepoel‘s Tropic of C line. The “python mustard” print looked so sexy on Sofia as she took a casual walk along the shore with Scott and their adorable pup Hersh. “So what are we calling summer 2020?…cancelled,” Sofia wrote over a photo the day before.