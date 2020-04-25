See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Ride On His Motorbike During Beach Outing With His Son Reign, 5

BACKGRID
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Reality TV Stars Sofia Richie and Scott Disick enjoyed the warm Cali weather today by the beach in Malibu with little Reign and his pup, during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie holds on tight to Scott Disick as they have some fun riding a motorbike on the beach in Malibu during the COVID-19 safer at home order. *Shot on April 22, 2020* Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Sexy Sofia Richie displays her bikini body while strolling with bf Scott Disick and a friend in Malibu.Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia RichieBACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had a special guest in the form of his son Reign during their fun beach outing!

Serving fun in the sun realness! Sofia Richie, 21, and her main squeeze Scott Disick, 36, were spotted out at the beach with his son Reign, 5, on Saturday, April 25. The budding model looked absolutely stunning in an orange bikini top and loose-fitting sweats while wearing protective face gear amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Scott, meanwhile, sported a loose-fitting black tank top and grey shorts as he played around with little Reign and their dog Hershula. His youngest child looked too precious for words in his green and white swim trunks during their time out. Things amped up later on in the day when the romantic duo hopped on his motorbike and glided through the sands while she held onto him from the back.

The beach appears to be Scott and Sofia’s favorite place to go to as of late as they’ve been escaping the quarantine life that millions of people have adapted to over the past month. She stunned in a yellow string snakeskin bikini from fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand, Tropic of C!, on Thursday, April 23, alongside her beau. Scott dressed cool, calm and collected in a white button-down shirt and green striped shorts next to Sofia and a bikini-clad galpal for the sunny day.

But wait… there’s more! They once again hit up the beach a day earlier on Wednesday, April 22. Scott snapped a sultry picture of Sofia, which she shared to her Instagram account the very same day. In the image she posed up on her green and black bike while wearing an orange string bikini and a pair of sandals. The tan beauty also sported a black face mask and sunglasses.

Scott Disick Sofia Richie
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted at the beach with his son Reign and their dog Hershela. Credit: BACKGRID
Scott Disick Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie rides on the back of boyfriend Scott Disick’s motorbike. Credit: BACKGRID

So what are we calling summer 2020?” Sofia initially captioned the image, which has since been removed from her Instagram page, adding the hashtag “cancelled.” 