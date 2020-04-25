Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Ride On His Motorbike During Beach Outing With His Son Reign, 5

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had a special guest in the form of his son Reign during their fun beach outing!

Serving fun in the sun realness! Sofia Richie, 21, and her main squeeze Scott Disick, 36, were spotted out at the beach with his son Reign, 5, on Saturday, April 25. The budding model looked absolutely stunning in an orange bikini top and loose-fitting sweats while wearing protective face gear amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Scott, meanwhile, sported a loose-fitting black tank top and grey shorts as he played around with little Reign and their dog Hershula. His youngest child looked too precious for words in his green and white swim trunks during their time out. Things amped up later on in the day when the romantic duo hopped on his motorbike and glided through the sands while she held onto him from the back.

The beach appears to be Scott and Sofia’s favorite place to go to as of late as they’ve been escaping the quarantine life that millions of people have adapted to over the past month. She stunned in a yellow string snakeskin bikini from fellow model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand, Tropic of C!, on Thursday, April 23, alongside her beau. Scott dressed cool, calm and collected in a white button-down shirt and green striped shorts next to Sofia and a bikini-clad galpal for the sunny day.

But wait… there’s more! They once again hit up the beach a day earlier on Wednesday, April 22. Scott snapped a sultry picture of Sofia, which she shared to her Instagram account the very same day. In the image she posed up on her green and black bike while wearing an orange string bikini and a pair of sandals. The tan beauty also sported a black face mask and sunglasses.

“So what are we calling summer 2020?” Sofia initially captioned the image, which has since been removed from her Instagram page, adding the hashtag “cancelled.”