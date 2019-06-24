Penelope Disick, 6, Looks LIke Dad Scott’s Twin In Sweet New Photo Together

Like father like daughter? Penelope Disick is looking more like dad Scott with each passing day! The six-year-old resembled her famous father more than ever in their newest photo together.

Twins! Scott Disick’s latest selfie with daughter Penelope, 6, is not only adorable, it’s picture proof that she’s growing up to look just like dad. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the snapshot with his six-year-old on June 24, where his daughter resembled him more than ever. The father-daughter duo flashed beaming (and strikingly similar) smiles in the new photo, and clearly, she’s inherited her daddy’s features. Scott, 36, even used the photo as a platform to pen a sweet message about his “love” for his kids. “I used 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion,” he captioned the post. Who knew Scott was such a softie?

Fans were quick to notice how alike the two family members looked in the photo, as well as how far Scott has come as a father. “Scott you have completely changed into a good person and taking care of your responsibilities WE LOVE THIS NEW LORD you’re loved by many❤️,” one fan praised in the comments. “All your kids are literally mini-Scotts!! They all look so much like you!!” another person wrote. One fan even pointed out that ALL of Scott’s kids are starting to look like him. “Mason is the one that looks EXACTLY like Scott,” one comment read.

While Scott and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, Scott has proven himself to be an all-star dad as of late. Just look at the adorable ice cream outing he had with his kids on June 22. The father of three stepped out with with Mason and Penelope in Los Angeles, who all looked happy as they enjoyed a frozen treat. While Reign, 4, was not spotted Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, was seen in tow. Mason and Penelope were dressed for the summer as Mason rocked a sun hat and Penelope showed off an adorable crop top with shorts.