Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reunite For Ice Cream Date After He Vacations With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoyed the first weekend of summer by getting some ice cream with Scott’s son Mason and daughter Penelope in Los Angeles on June 22.

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 20, had a sweet (literally!) reunion after he got back from vacationing with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and their kids. The lovebirds took Scott’s son Mason, 9, and daughter Penelope, 6, out for ice cream in Los Angeles on June 22 and they all looked happy and comfortable together as they were seen walking outside the dessert location. Scott was dressed in a hoodie with jeans while Sofia wore a white long-sleeved top and tan shorts. Mason and Penelope were dressed for the summer as Mason rocked a sun hat and Penelope showed off an adorable crop top with shorts.

The fun outing comes just a few days after Scott was seen with Kourtney and their kids, including their youngest, Reign, 4, on a vacation in Costa Rica. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 38, and her daughter North West, 6, were also seen on the trip. Sofia was noticeably absent from the getaway, causing some speculation that things between her and Scott may be on the rocks, but their latest ice cream outing proved that to be false.

Although Sofia didn’t join Scott and his ex on their most recent vacation, she has joined them in the past. From a previous ski trip in Aspen to a vacation in Cabo, the daughter of Lionel Richie has clearly proved she can mingle and get along with her boyfriend’s ex just fine. Perhaps the blonde beauty’s father’s big 70th birthday on June 20 was the reason she missed the Costa Rican fun. Either way, it looks like things are definitely still on for Sofia and Scott, and we’re thrilled for them!

It’s always great to see Sofia spending time with Scott and his kids whenever she gets the chance. It proves just how close their relationship is and how mature they can all be together!