See Pic
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reunite For Ice Cream Date After He Vacations With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Discik, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Sofia Richie
MEGA
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes Sofia Richie and the kids for lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu and the kids seem to be enjoying their time! Penelope and Reign take turns swinging under Scott and Sofia. Pictured: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, 35, treats girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, to ice cream while out with son Mason in LA. 22 Jun 2019 Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie,. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA450792_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Sofia Richie and her beau Scott Disick enjoy lunch at Nobu with Scott's son Mason and a friend. The group hangs out as they await their valet attendant. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes Sofia Richie and the kids for lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu and the kids seem to be enjoying their time! Penelope and Reign take turns swinging under Scott and Sofia. Pictured: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoyed the first weekend of summer by getting some ice cream with Scott’s son Mason and daughter Penelope in Los Angeles on June 22.

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 20, had a sweet (literally!) reunion after he got back from vacationing with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and their kids. The lovebirds took Scott’s son Mason, 9, and daughter Penelope, 6, out for ice cream in Los Angeles on June 22 and they all looked happy and comfortable together as they were seen walking outside the dessert location. Scott was dressed in a hoodie with jeans while Sofia wore a white long-sleeved top and tan shorts. Mason and Penelope were dressed for the summer as Mason rocked a sun hat and Penelope showed off an adorable crop top with shorts.

The fun outing comes just a few days after Scott was seen with Kourtney and their kids, including their youngest, Reign, 4, on a vacation in Costa Rica. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 38, and her daughter North West, 6, were also seen on the trip. Sofia was noticeably absent from the getaway, causing some speculation that things between her and Scott may be on the rocks, but their latest ice cream outing proved that to be false.

Although Sofia didn’t join Scott and his ex on their most recent vacation, she has joined them in the past. From a previous ski trip in Aspen to a vacation in Cabo, the daughter of Lionel Richie has clearly proved she can mingle and get along with her boyfriend’s ex just fine. Perhaps the blonde beauty’s father’s big 70th birthday on June 20 was the reason she missed the Costa Rican fun. Either way, it looks like things are definitely still on for Sofia and Scott, and we’re thrilled for them!

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Sofia Richie
MEGA

It’s always great to see Sofia spending time with Scott and his kids whenever she gets the chance. It proves just how close their relationship is and how mature they can all be together!