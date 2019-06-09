‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Admits She Had The ‘Best Time’ On Vacation With Sofia & Scott

Kourtney’s mom and sisters are shocked that she goes on vacation with Sofia and Scott, but she stresses to her mom that she had the ‘best time’ and Sofia was so ‘easy to be around.’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been trying to plan Mason’s birthday trip, so Scott books a trip to Cabo right before Christmas. Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is coming along on the trip and this will be the first vacation that Kourtney and Sofia have taken together. Kourtney doesn’t tell the family about Sofia coming on the trip, so they’re caught off guard by Scott’s Instagram post with Kourtney and Sofia. Kim Kardashian’s jaw hits the floor when she sees Scott vacation post with Kourtney and Sofia during the June 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She shows Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner the photo of all three of them together in Cabo. “To be honest, it’s a little confusing,” Kris says. “What is happening?” Kris admits that she’s scared that Kourtney is going to realize too late that she wants to be with Scott. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind,” Kris tells Kim and Khloe. “Because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott.” She adds, “Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

When Kourtney gets back from Cabo, Kris confronts her about the whole Scott and Sofia situation. “We honestly had the best time,” Kourtney tells her mom. But Kris doesn’t let the rest of her questions go. She asks Kourtney what exactly is going on with Scott. Kourtney says that the whole trip was great. She went with Scott and Sofia because she didn’t want to miss out on any special moments with the kids.

She didn’t mind that Sofia was there. “It was fine,” Kourtney says. “She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama].” Kourtney explains that she stayed in a 3-bedroom villa with the kids while Scott stayed with Sofia in a different building.

“I had a great time,” Kourtney admits. “The trip was really fun and easy.” She adds, “I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward.” Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia are the definition of a modern family. Sofia even attends the annual Kardashian Christmas party with Scott a few days later.