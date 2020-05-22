Scott Disick Bonds With His 3 Kids & Throws Them A Fun Pool Party After Rehab — Sweet Pics

Scott Disick has reunited with his kids Mason, Penelope and Reign for a day in the pool, after returning to California following his rehab stint.

Scott Disick, 36, has returned to Los Angeles following his short stint in rehab, and reunited with his three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The trio spent the day at their dad’s house on May 21, ahead of his birthday next week, and posed for a series of adorable pics as they played in the pool together! Scott shared a cute snap of Penelope on his Instagram story, showing Kourtney Kardashian‘s mini-me striking a pose with her hand on one hip, wearing a Versace one-piece swimsuit. “Another day another Poosh pose,” he captioned the story.

Scott also shared a shot of little Reign swimming in the pool, and holding up all 10 fingers, along with a snap of him and his big bro Mason playing together. Too cute! Penelope, who is also known by the nicknames Poosh and Pinop, also hung out by the pool with her dad on May 20. The Talentless founder posted a photo of her lounging poolside, affectionately captioning it, “pool Day with Pinop.” The little girl looked so much like her handsome dad in the pic as she soaked up the sunshine as she hung onto an orange-colored beverage.

The cute photo came just hours after P stole the show on her mom’s latest Poosh livestream. “This is Penelope, she is the president and muse of Poosh,” Kourtney, 40, joked as Penelope snuggled up to her.

Scott’s hangout with his kids comes just two weeks after he checked out of rehab early due to a May 4 photo leak. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on the road to recovery at All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado after realizing he was struggling with the sudden deaths of both his mom Bonnie and dad Jeffrey in Oct. 2013 and Jan. 2014 respectively. His lawyer Marty Singer said, “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”