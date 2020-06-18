Penelope Disick, 7, is The Ultimate Cowgirl While Horseback Riding In Wyoming — Cute Pic

Penelope Disick looked like the perfect little cowgirl while going horseback riding in Wyoming on her family’s trip! See the photo her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, captured and posted to her Instagram story!

Penelope Disick saddled up for what had to be an incredible ride with her family on June 18! In an image shared to her mom, Kourtney Kardashian‘s, Instagram story, the seven-year-old looked so poised on her horse as the family took a ride through trails in Wyoming. Penelope, whom Kourtney, 41, shares with ex Scott Disick, 37, donned her long, chestnut colored hair in pigtails and wore a T-shirt, black Nike leggings, and brown cowgirl boots to finish the look off!

During their ride, Kourtney shared a sweet video to her Instagram captioned “beautiful morning” and showing her brood on horseback while capturing the blue sky as Kacey Musgraves‘ song “Rainbow” played. It was such a tranquil moment, and Penelope looked absolutely perfect as a pint-sized cowgirl! And her brown cowgirl boots are starting to become a staple of Penelope’s wardrobe, too.

Just one day ago on June 17, Kourtney also shared images of Penelope taking a walk in black cowgirl boots! Kourtney and Scott’s second child was all bundled up for the cooler temperatures and looked so sweet walking through the beautiful greenery of nature. Kourtney’s family road trip and recent celebration of North West‘s seventh birthday has definitely been a welcome distraction from some drama surrounding her family, specifically her ex’s recent breakup with Sofia Richie, 21, at the end of May.

The recent breakup caused fans to believe that Kourtney and Scott might be getting back together, especially after one photo surfaced of Kourt wearing a flannel that Scott has worn in the past! One fan even took to Instagram to point out the likeness, but a source close to the former couple shutdown the speculation.

“Kourtney has always been there for Scott despite their ups and downs and it’s been great being able to spend time with his kids, and even with Kourtney, because there’s a level of comfortability there that they’ve always had,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They know there’s always going to be fans who would love to see them get back together, but that’s not where they’re heads are at right now. They are focused on co-parenting and creating a healthy family environment for their kids. They are getting along great and that’s all that matters right now.”

Clearly, Scott and Kourtney definitely have their priorities straight when it comes to raising their three kiddos. As Kourtney’s family road trip continues, we cannot wait to see where the adventure takes them next!