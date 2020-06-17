Kourtney Kardashian shared two adorable snapshots of her daughter Penelope rocking a western look while walking in a rainy area surrounded by trees during their family road trip.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, showed off some new pics of her adorable daughter Penelope, 7, on June 17 and they couldn’t be more precious! The proud mom took to Instagram to share the snapshots, which are from her family road trip, and in them, her cute little girl is walking on what appears to be a rainy wooden walkway surrounded by beautiful green trees. She’s smiling and wearing dark blue winter hat, a matching dark blue coat, white sweatpants and black stylish cowgirl boots.

Shortly before she posted Penelope’s sweet pics, Kourtney posted a photo of herself sitting in a car and looking flawless. In the selfie, she’s wearing a black hat that’s similar to Penelope’s in her recent pics and a green and black coat. She’s also rocking flattering makeup and luscious shiny locks.

Kourtney has been on vacation with Penelope and her other two kids, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and has been sharing posts of what she called an “adventure” a lot over the past few days. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly been in Wyoming with some other family members and they celebrated her niece North West‘s 7th birthday there on June 15. Kourtney took to Instagram to give a shout-out to North by posting two happy pics that showed her and her cousin Penelope wearing matching tie-dye shirts and smiling.

On June 13, Kourtney also shared family pics from her getaway in Montana. In one pic, she can be seen cuddling her boys, Mason and Reign, and in another pic, the back of Reign can be seen while looking out over rocks and a stream of water. The close-knit bunch apparently visited Dragon’s Mouth Spring, which is part of Yellowstone National Park.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kourtney shares anymore pics from her fun-filled trip. In the meantime, it’s great to see her and her kids enjoying time together while taking in nature!