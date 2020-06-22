Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s New Pic & Fans Freak: ‘Soulmates’

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but Scott Disick only needed two to make ‘KUWTK’ fans lose it. Scott’s comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s IG had fans begging for them to ‘stop teasing’ and get back together.

“Cute shirt.” That’s all Scott Disick needed to say to set the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fandom on fire. Scott, 37, wrote those two words on the pic Kourtney Kardashian uploaded on June 22, a photo that showed the POOSH creator posing in a pair of knee-high boots, a white outfit, and an oversized yellow shirt. “DESERTed,” wrote Kourt, 41, missing out on the obvious “DESHIRTed” pun. However, fans were more concerned over what Scott wrote than Kourt’s caption.

“Kourtney and Scott save 2020.” “OMG SOULMATES!” “did we not ship them hard two years ago?!” “if they got back together.” “you guys just love to tease us.” “omg why do you guys gotta tease us you all know we want u guys back together.” “soulmates for sure.” “Guys please stop doing this to us.” A lot of commenters also theorized that the shirt Kourtney was wearing belonged to Scott.

This is the second time within a week that fans were convinced Kourtney was wearing her ex’s clothing. Kourt shared a photo of herself holding a white lamb on June 14. While some fans were enamored with the cute baby sheep in her arms, others were taken by the oversized shirt she had on. “Kourtney is really wearing Scott’s flannel,” one fan speculated in all caps. Other fans agreed, and desperately hoped that these on-again/off-again lovers were giving romance one more shot.

It’s been about three months since Scott became single, following the end of his three-year relationship with Sophia Richie. As soon as “The Lord” was back on the market, certain KUWTK fans expected him and Kourt to get back together. That’s not likely to happen anytime soon, because a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that neither are itching to get back together. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners.”

Instead of trying to rekindle the flames of a romance that has left both burned in the past, Scott and Kourtney are focused on raising their three kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 5. Yes, they “care about the other very deeply,” the insider told us, “but the romantic feelings between them are not there.” Plus, Scott still has hope that he and Sofia will get back together, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “misses her” badly, and realizes how much he “took her for granted.”