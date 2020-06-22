See Comment
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s New Pic & Fans Freak: ‘Soulmates’

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen leaving Nobu after celebrating Jonathan Cheban's birthday in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott left together and Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban left together.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING* Kourtney Kardashian is in Costa Rica filming with Scott Disick and their kids but there is no sign of Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie! Kourtney and Scott are joined by Penelope, Mason, and North West for a swim in the Costa Rican waters and downtime aboard a yacht!Pictured: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but Scott Disick only needed two to make ‘KUWTK’ fans lose it. Scott’s comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s IG had fans begging for them to ‘stop teasing’ and get back together.

“Cute shirt.” That’s all Scott Disick needed to say to set the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fandom on fire. Scott, 37, wrote those two words on the pic Kourtney Kardashian uploaded on June 22, a photo that showed the POOSH creator posing in a pair of knee-high boots, a white outfit, and an oversized yellow shirt. “DESERTed,” wrote Kourt, 41, missing out on the obvious “DESHIRTed” pun. However, fans were more concerned over what Scott wrote than Kourt’s caption.

“Kourtney and Scott save 2020.” “OMG SOULMATES!” “did we not ship them hard two years ago?!” “if they got back together.” “you guys just love to tease us.” “omg why do you guys gotta tease us you all know we want u guys back together.” “soulmates for sure.” “Guys please stop doing this to us.” A lot of commenters also theorized that the shirt Kourtney was wearing belonged to Scott.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

This is the second time within a week that fans were convinced Kourtney was wearing her ex’s clothing. Kourt shared a photo of herself holding a white lamb on June 14. While some fans were enamored with the cute baby sheep in her arms, others were taken by the oversized shirt she had on. “Kourtney is really wearing Scott’s flannel,” one fan speculated in all caps. Other fans agreed, and desperately hoped that these on-again/off-again lovers were giving romance one more shot.

It’s been about three months since Scott became single, following the end of his three-year relationship with Sophia Richie. As soon as “The Lord” was back on the market, certain KUWTK fans expected him and Kourt to get back together. That’s not likely to happen anytime soon, because a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that neither are itching to get back together. “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners.”

Instead of trying to rekindle the flames of a romance that has left both burned in the past, Scott and Kourtney are focused on raising their three kidsMason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 5.  Yes, they “care about the other very deeply,” the insider told us, “but the romantic feelings between them are not there.” Plus, Scott still has hope that he and Sofia will get back together, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “misses her” badly, and realizes how much he “took her for granted.”