Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sexy Swimsuit Pics After Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Reunite

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her killer swimwear body for fans in a leopard print one piece. It comes just one day after Sofia Richie reunited with their mutual ex Scott Disick for a movie night.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s summer swimsuit body will not be stopped! The 41-year-old has been highlighting her intense workout routine via her Poosh lifestyle website, and using her Instagram account to show off the results. On July 13, Kourt shared a series of photos of her taking a swim while showing her breathtaking backside underwater. Her trim waist was highlighted by a cinched belt, and the reality star’s famed perky derriere looked tight and firm in the leopard print one-piece swimsuit she had on. Kourtney’s face wasn’t visible in any of the photos, with just her wet brunette locks showing instead.

Kourtney’s sexy swimsuit came courtesy of her sister Khloe Karadashian‘s Good American clothing brand. The style is known as the “Showoff” and will be available soon to fans and shoppers for $109. Kourt showed off how the swimwear looks out of the pool in a photo she modeled for GA’s website.

The mother of three wrote in the caption of her swimming photo, “streams in the desert.” From her Good American photo, it appeared she might have been hitting the pool at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. The only other desert area Kourt has been to in recent months was Utah’s luxurious Amangiri resort, where she went horseback riding with her kids and hung out with their dad, her ex Scott Disick, 37, during a Memorial Day weekend getaway in late May

Her getaway with Scott raised eyebrows, as it came just days after reports that he and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, had broken up. It came three weeks after Scott’s aborted trip to rehab, and fans fully noticed that Sofia failed to wish The Lord a Happy 37th Birthday on May 26, when the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan — including Kourt — made sure to do so.

While Sofia and Scott remained apart through June, they’ve reunited several times this month. First they were spotted being friendly at a July 5 outing in Malibu, where Scott chilled with the swimsuit model and her pals. Then on July 12, Sofia went over to Scott’s Hidden Hills estate to watch Zac Efron’s new Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth together.

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, after Sofia’s beach hang with Scott, she felt they had a chance to spend more time together post-breakup. “Sofia asked if Scott wanted to join her and her friends at the beach and they went, just as friends,” a source told us. “They have spoken since their split, but haven’t actually spent time with each other so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they’ve been up to lately. It was more of the same at the beach but since Sofia‘s friends were there, they didn’t get as much of a chance to chat. But Sofia had fun and felt comfortable hanging out with Scott. It was a nice time all around and she could see herself hanging out with him again.”