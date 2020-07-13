Surprise: Sofia Richie filmed a video inside Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills home! The model shared the clip nearly two weeks after the exes reunited for a Fourth of July hangout.

It looks like Sofia Richie, 21, and Scott Disick, 37, are hanging out once again. On July 12, Sofia posted an Instagram Story video that appeared to be taken at her ex-boyfriend’s Hidden Hills home, after their split was reported at the end of May. Sofia filmed a television screen playing Zac Efron’s new Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth. Although Zac was the only famous man in the clip, the video featured the same exact TV, fireplace and table decor in a photo that Scott posted to his Instagram in March (compare the photos below).

This wouldn’t be Sofia and Scott’s first reunion since the breakup, though. They also met up for lunch at Nobu in Malibu on the Fourth of July, and then headed to a beach party with Sofia’s friends. “Sofia asked if Scott wanted to join her and her friends at the beach and they went, just as friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have spoken since their split, but haven’t actually spent time with each other so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they’ve been up to lately.”

The fireplace, TV and decorations in Scott Disick’s photo above (shared in March) are identical to the ones in Sofia Richie’s post. (Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou)

“They’ve stayed in touch the whole time so it’s not a big surprise they’re hanging out again,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. At the time, though, the insider also told us the exes weren’t back together. “Scott’s in a better place but they aren’t back together yet. It could happen, she’s not dating anyone else, but for now they’re taking it slow,” the second source added.

However, we also learned from a third source that a romantic reunion wasn’t an unlikely possibility. “The time away for Scott and Sofia has made the heart grow fonder and they have missed each other’s company. Add to that, they can’t really go anywhere with all the COVID restrictions so by hanging out together they both know they are safe with each other. There is a great chance for them to rekindle things but they are taking it extremely slow. Scott is very interested in getting back together but will play it as Sofia wants to get to that point,” this third source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the Fourth of July holiday.

Sofia and Scott’s split was first reported on May 27. “Scott had gone back to his old ways and Sofia got fed up,” a source told Page Six. This happened shortly after Scott checked out of a rehab facility in Colorado, but the TALENTLESS founder’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told HollywoodLife that drugs and alcohol weren’t behind the visit (instead, Scott was still working through issues leftover from the tragic deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who passed away in 2013 and 2014). Sofia and Scott have been publicly dating since Sept. 2017, so they have a long history together — it would be hard to imagine either of them quitting each other cold turkey!