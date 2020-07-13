See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini & Floppy Hat For Sexy Mirror Selfie — Pic

There’s nothing like a good KarJenner bikini pic on a Monday morning! Kourtney Kardashian had fans buzzing with her two new snaps on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is not shy when it comes to showing off her bikini bod. The mom-of-three looks GOOD in a two-piece, and she took to her Instagram Story to prove she’s still got it on the evening of July 12. Kourt shared two mirror selfies of herself wearing nothing but a VERY tiny two-piece swimsuit, as well as a floppy hat on her head.

Earlier this year, Kourtney admittedly gained five pounds during the first month of the coronavirus quarantine. At the time, fans questioned whether or not she was pregnant when she posted various belly-baring pics on her page. However, she explained in an interview that she’d simply gained weight, and wasn’t mad about it.

“This is the shape of my body,” Kourtney said. “I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over the quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.” A few weeks later, Kourtney revealed that she was planning to lose the quarantine weight, though, and cited intermittent fasting as her diet choice.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has also recently made headlines because of her very close relationship with ex, Scott Disick, over the last several weeks. Kourt and Scott have had a good co-parenting relationship for years, but since he split from his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in May, they seem to be spending even more time together. Kourtney even wrote Scott a special Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, and the two took a solo trip with their three kids in May.

Additionally, Scott was also with the KarJenner family for their June 2020 trip to Wyoming. During the getaway, Kourtney posted a photo of herself wearing Scott’s flannel on Instagram, and fans went wild with speculation that the two could actually be back together. They haven’t addressed the speculation at this time, but they definitely seem to be getting along better than ever!