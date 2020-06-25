Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In An Orange Bikini & Reveals How You Can Get Abs Just Like Hers

Kourtney Kardashian’s toned abs stole the spotlight in her latest bikini picture, even as she wore an extra shiny orange bikini! Thankfully, her trainer revealed how to also ‘poosh your pooch.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shined brighter than the sun warming the beach in a metallic orange bikini! The Poosh Instagram account shared a new bikini picture of its boss lady on June 24, and not only did the suit’s high-sheen fabric catch the eye, but so did the wearer’s toned midsection. Luckily, the photo came with a pretty helpful caption!

“Have your abs gone on a hiatus? Kick things back into gear with help from [Amanda Elise’s] top moves designed to poosh your pooch away. Link in Bio to start moving,” read the caption, which led fans to an ab workout plan that Kourtney’s trainer provided for the Poosh blog! The regimen consisted of five moves “meant to minimize lower ab fat”: v-sits, leg raises, scissor kicks, reverse crunches and plank-toe taps.

“Perform each exercise for 30-60 seconds, and repeat the entire circuit two times,” Amanda instructed, and the ab expert reminded readers to “take deep inhales and even deeper exhales to train the muscles.” Best of all, none of these moves require equipment (unless you’d prefer to lie on an exercise mat).

Kourtney has been looking good, and Scott Disick has taken notice! The lifestyle blogger’s ex and the father of her three children (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, Reign, 5) left a very flirty comment underneath photos of Kourt’s fashion shoot in the desert that she shared on June 22. “Cute shirt,” Scott cheekily commented, sending fans into an uproar — and also leading some to speculate, once again, that Kourtney was wearing her ex’s top.

There has been renewed interest in Kourtney’s love life, given that Scott is now a single man. Not long after checking out of a Colorado rehab facility to “come to terms and deal with the pain” of his parents’ deaths (per his lawyer, Marty Singer), it was reported that Scott split with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, in late May. Around that same time, Scott took a Memorial Day weekend trip with Kourtney and the kids to Utah, and sparked rumors that he even joined his ex on the KarJenner trip to Wyoming in June for North West’s birthday. Fans were convinced that Kourtney wore Scott’s flannel amid the trip — see the photo above!

Regardless, ahead of Father’s Day, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Scott would love to hear from Sofia.” Our source even added, “He misses her and he is now realizing how life is without her…once [Scott] fixes himself, he is very interested in trying to get [Sofia] back.”