Kourtney Kardashian Tells Fans She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her Body After Gaining Weight In Quarantine: I ‘Love’ It

Kourtney Kardashian got candid about her figure and how she avoids negativity from social media haters in a surprising new interview.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is living life for herself and not letting anyone’s nastiness get in the way! The mother-of-three talked about how she has been protecting her mental health from all the naysayers who feel like they have something to say about many aspects of her life during a video posted on her Poosh YouTube account on Wednesday, May 20. Kourtney explained how she’s had people ask her if she’s pregnant after she posts midriff-baring photos of herself on Instagram. This is a situation that has happened more than once during her time in self-isolation where she’s tackled their claims in a truly inspiring manner.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape,'” she said in response to a fan’s question about the matter. “And I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

Kourtney also mentioned how she can be “more sarcastic” in her clap backs to these keyboard critics but ultimately her motto is to “kill them with kindness.” She added, “Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians also brought this matter up last month during an Instagram Live chat with friend and Poosh CEO Sarah Howard. “So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’,” she exclaimed. “I could’ve taken that offensively… but I knew that I didn’t look pregnant.”