Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back At Fan Who Claims She’s Pregnant: ‘This Is The Shape Of My Body’

Kourtney Kardashian shot down pregnancy rumors after someone claimed she was in one of her newest social media photos.

As NeNe Leakes, 52, once famously said in during a Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion many years ago: “So nasty and so rude!” That’s how a troll came off after they left an assumptive comment on Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram snap on Wednesday, May 13. The Poosh founder shared two different photos of her luxuriating in a gorgeous bikini where she struck a fierce pose while standing up in one and laid down on a comfortable bed in the other. “SHE’S PREGENANT (SP)”, one person wrote in the comments section next to two party emojis. Her response was epic and unbelievably empowering. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she clapped back while adding, “I have given birth three times and this is the shape of my body.”

Fans were quick to respond in a positive manner to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s words. Others questioned how the hater was even able to decipher if she was even pregnant based on the photo Kourtney posted. Pregnancy appeared to be a major topic for the KarJenner girls that same day as her younger sister Khloe, 35, also shot down rumors that she and Tristan Thompson, 28, were expecting their 2nd child.

Just because she’s not with child right now doesn’t mean that Kourtney isn’t thinking about having another one in the future. She hinted at wanting more kids last month when yet another person thought she had a bun in the oven. “put the blessing out there though,” she wrote next to a praying emoji. The 41-year-old already has three kids: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 36.

The world’s most legendary momager, Kris Jenner, 63, initially said that Kourtney would be the next KarJenner girl to get pregnant during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “Or maybe Kylie (Jenner)..what do you think? I think Kourtney,” she said to the host and studio audience before adding, “Maybe Kendall (Jenner).”