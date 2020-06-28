Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She’s Planning On Losing The 5 Pounds She’s Gained in Quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian got candid with BFF Stephanie Shephard on Poosh’s latest ‘Wednesday Wellness’ chat, and shared what she puts in her morning smoothie to help trim down.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared her weight loss secrets in Poosh‘s latest YouTube video. “I have a new thing since I gained five pounds over quarantine,” the mom-of-three admitted to her BFF Stephanie Shepard, 30, on her “Wednesday Wellness” chat, posted on June 24. “I’m doing intermittent fasting, so I won’t eat before 11,” she explained, referencing the practice of alternating daily fasting with scheduled meal times. Intermittent fasting is believed to help with weight loss, as well boost ones metabolism, reduce inflammation, and more.

Due to her delayed morning meal time, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star revealed she still enjoys a morning smoothie so she can keep up her daily vitamin and supplement routine. “This is my smoothie time, then I take my vitamins,” she said as she sipped on a large green beverage, which popped up throughout the 17-minute chat. “I have to take my vitamins in the morning…but I can’t take them on an empty stomach, so now I drink them with a smoothie.” As for ingredients in her “daily smoothie,” Kourt adds spinach and bananas, switching things up from the avocado version that has previously popped up on her social media accounts. “You love a smoothie!” Steph — who is also a contributor for Poosh — teased.

Kourtney has been vocal about her passion for all things health and wellness, including organic foods, green products and maintaining a regular fitness routine — but eating clean wasn’t always her top priority. “If you would have been my pantry when I lived with [my sister] Khloe years ago in our town house — it was all junk food. All junk food. That was kind of how we grew up,” she said, explaining that becoming a mom to son Mason, now 10, gave her new perspectives. “Since I had Mason, is really when I became aware of clean beauty and products and what I was putting on him,” Kourt went on.

“It started with the food I was putting in his body, because when you have such an innocent being…when I was pregnant I didn’t know as much…but I started really thinking, you want everything to be the best,” she explained. “After I was done breastfeeding, I really started thinking about organic…,” she said, adding that after she gave birth to Penelope, now 7, she began education herself about green products via the Environmental Working Groups app SkinDeep, which allows a user to scan products to determine toxicity.