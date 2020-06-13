See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles With Sons Mason, 10, & Reign, 5, In Sweet Pic From Montana Vacay

Kourtney Kardashian shared the cutest snapshot of her enjoying a happy  and affectionate moment with her two sons Mason and Reign while posing outside near some hot springs during a trip to Montana.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, looked like a sweet and loving mom in her latest family Instagram pic! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of photos on her Instagram story during a trip to Montana on June 12 and one of them included a snuggly moment with her two sons, Mason Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 5. In the snapshot, the mother and sons trio are all hugging each other and smiling while standing in front of some hot springs at Dragon’s Mouth Spring, which is part of Yellowstone National Park.

In the cute pic, Kourtney has her hair up with sunglasses on her head and little Reign is wearing adorable dark green cowboy boots as he rests one foot on the wooden fence behind them. Mason looks comfy in a long T-shirt and makes sure to hug his mom and his little sibling. It was definitely a perfect time to capture!

In addition to the affectionate pic, Kourtney shared a pic that showed the back of Reign standing in front of a large rock and overlooking a pretty scene with rocks and waterfalls and another pic that showed her posing in the backseat of a car while taking a close-up selfie. In the selfie, she’s giving a serious look to the camera while flaunting on-point makeup and wearing a head scarf.

Kourtney Kardashian with her sons Mason and Reign during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Just under a week before her latest family trip, Kourtney and her kids, including Penelope Disick, 7, met up with Scott Disick, 37, her ex and the kids’ dad, for a lunch date on June 6. The party of five went to Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles, CA for the food and Kourt was also spotted greeting a friend with a hug as she made her way inside. The outing also came just weeks after Scott split from his longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, whom he dated for almost three years, but he seemed to be in good spirits.

It’s always awesome to see pics of Kourtney and her family enjoying their days outside after spending months in quarantine due tot he coronavirus pandemic. Although social distancing rules are still in effect, it looks like the brunette beauty is not letting it stop her from enjoying the beginning days of the summer!