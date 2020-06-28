Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Look Back At Their Cutest Pics As Fans Beg Them To Reconcile

With Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in a better place than ever, we’re reminiscing on some of their best moments — as a couple AND as co-parents — over the years.

Ever since Scott Disick split from Sofia Richie in May, fans have been holding out hope that he might get back together with Kourtney Kardashian. The former lovers have gone through a LOT of ups and downs over the years, but these days, they’re in a really good place as they’re both dedicated to co-parenting their three children (Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5). However, over the last few weeks, they’ve also hinted that there might be more than just platonic co-parenting going on!

Amidst Scott’s troubles with Sofia, he took a family trip to Utah with Kourtney and the kids. They spent Memorial Day Weekend together. Then, Scott joined the KarJenners on another family getaway to Wyoming. It was on this vacation that Kourtney posted a photo of herself wearing one of Scott’s shirts on Instagram — and fans went wild! Days later, Scott left a somewhat flirty comment on another one of Kourtney’s pics, which has ramped up the speculation that these two may be getting back together. Plus, Kourt posted a super sweet tribute to Scott on Father’s Day, too.

Kourtney and Scott first started dating in 2006. Over the years, they’ve had plenty of breakups and makeups, but the relationship ended for good during the summer of 2015. During that time, Scott fell back into his party boy ways, and was caught cheating on Kourtney during a wild vacation. Although Kourtney spent several months wondering if she should take Scott back, she officially cut the cord when he brought another woman — and hid her away in a hotel room! — on a KarJenner family trip to Costa Rica in 2017.

In 2017, Kourtney moved on with Younes Bendjima, while Scott started dating Sofia. Things stayed rocky for a bit, but eventually, Scott and Kourtney got to a really good place. By 2018, they were taking family vacations together again — and even inviting Sofia along. Now, Kourtney appears to be a huge source of support for Scott amidst his latest troubles.

As we wait and see what happens between Kourtney and Scott this time around, we're reliving some of their best moments together.