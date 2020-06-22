Kourtney Kardashian ‘Thankful’ For Ex Scott Disick & Their ‘3 Special Ones’ On Father’s Day — See Pic

In honor of Father’s Day 2020, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a touching message for her ex, Scott Disick, who recently broke up with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had nothing but love for Scott Disick, 37, on Father’s Day 2020. Nearly five years after the pair’s split, they’re in an incredibly good place, and she posted a public message to honor him on June 21. In the pic, the exes posed with all three of their kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “Happy Father’s Day,” Kourtney wrote. “Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

The last few months have not been easy for Scott. At the end of April, he spent time at a treatment center in Colorado to deal with previous issues from his parents’ deaths that had resurfaced. Scott left the facility after six days when photos of him on the grounds leaked online. Just weeks later, news broke that he had split from longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, after nearly three years together.

Amidst all of this, Kourtney and the kids have been a source of support for Scott. The family of five took a vacation together over Memorial Day Weekend in May. Then, the entire KarJenner family got together to celebrate Scott’s 37th birthday at the end of the month. Since then, he’s been spending a significant amount of time with the kids.

In mid-June, Scott joined Kourtney and the rest of the KarJenners for a trip to Wyoming. During the getaway, Kourtney posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a flannel shirt, and fans quickly noticed that it was one of Scott’s articles of clothing! The picture sparked rumors that the two might be back together romantically, but neither of them have confirmed that speculation.

Now, Kourtney’s Father’s Day post has the fans talking even more. “I would love to see them together again,” one person commented on the pic. Someone else added, “I live for this,” and another person gushed, “Scott and Kourt are soulmates.” Looks like we’ll have to see what’s really been going on behind-the-scenes when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in September!