Kim Kardashian Sobs During Tense Conversation With Kanye West After Reuniting In Wyoming

Kim Kardashian was seen breaking down in tears while talking to her husband Kanye West in a car outside his Wyoming ranch during their tense reunion.

Kim Kardashian, 39, broke down while sitting in a car and chatting with her husband Kanye West, 43, when they returned to his ranch in Wyoming after going for a fast food run on July 27. The reality star reunited with the rapper less than a week after he made headlines for going on a Twitter rant with tweets that openly discussed their personal lives, including how he tried divorcing her in the past, and although she looked calm with him at a Wendy’s moments before, that calmness turned into an outpouring of emotions as her eyes became full of tears in the latest pics from the meeting. Kanye, oln the other hand, appeared to be animated during the discussion. Check out the pics of Kim crying HERE.

Kim’s tears come just days after she took to social media to speak out about Kanye’s bipolar disorder and defend him for his recent bizarre tweets on July 22. In one of those now-deleted tweets, the “Jesus Walks” creator talked about how Kim and her mother Kris Jenner “tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me”, which led to Kim addressing the help she’s tried to get him in her own message. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote about people suffering from bipolar disorder in part of the message.

In addition to tweeting about Kim and Kris’ attempt at getting him help from a doctor, Kanye tweeted about how he tried to divorce Kim and revealed he “almost killed” his first child North West, 7, in a presidential campaign event in South Carolina on July 19. He followed up the shocking comments with a tweet that included a public apology to Kim on July 25 and begged her to forgive him for his actions and words.

Kanye previously confessed to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a tell-all interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in May 2019. He told the host that it “could take you to a point to where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.” He also spoke about the disorder during an Oct. 2018 visit with President Donald Trump, 74, in the White House’s Oval Office.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL,” he said during the visit. “So, he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, [but] I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name, from a misdiagnosis.”