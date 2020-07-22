Kanye West Tweets & Deletes That He’s Been Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian In Late Night Twitter Storm

Just one day after Kanye West’s since-deleted Twitter rant that his wife attempted to ‘lock him up,’ the rapper has now claimed that he’s been ‘trying to divorce’ Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West launched another late night Twitter storm on July 21, this time claiming that he’s tried divorcing his wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye, 43, has since deleted his tweets, one of which read, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.” Kim and Meek’s meeting occurred in 2018. HollywoodLife reached out to Kim and Kanye’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.

In the same tweet, Kanye also claimed that “they,” implying Kim’s family, “tried to fly in [to Wyoming] with 2 doctors to 51/50.” The 5150 is a section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code, “which allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.” He also called Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, “Kris Jong-Un” before lamenting that “We Paid” rapper Lil Baby won’t collaborate with him.

In other tweets, Kanye claimed that Kris and Kim “put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do… White Supremacy.” It’s unclear which statement Kanye is referring to. He refers to himself as the “future president,” as well, and tells someone, unnamed, “come and get me.” While HollywoodLife hasn’t been able to verify that Kanye wrote the tweets on his feed, he hasn’t denied them in the past day.

In another deleted tweet, Kanye repeats what he said at his South Carolina campaign rally on July 19, that he “almost killed” his daughter, North West, now 7. Kanye said that he wanted Kim to get an abortion when she found out she was pregnant in 2012. “I almost killed my daughter… My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he explained. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.”

Kanye tweeted, echoing his speech, “Kim saved my daughter’s life in the name of Jesus. It’s God’s choice only. I will live for my children.” He took another dig at his mother-in-law, writing, “Kris I’m in Cody [Wyoming] if you’re not planning another one of your children’s Playboy shoots.” Kris was famously present while Kim shot Playboy in 2007.

Kanye’s new tweetstorm comes just one day after he called out his wife and her mother for the shoot. ““I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch… come and get me,” he said in a since deleted tweet. He also accused Kim and Kris, again, of trying to institutionalize him. “Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children,” he tweeted and deleted. “Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he also wrote, claiming that Kris hasn’t been taking his calls or responding to his texts. Again, HollywoodLife cannot verify that Kanye himself wrote his tweets, but the rapper has not denied them.