Kanye West Says He May Postpone Presidential Run Until 2024 After Tweeting About Kim & Kris

It appears a 2020 presidential bid just isn’t in the cards for Kanye West. After tweeting that wife Kim Kardashian wanted to ‘lock him up,’ Ye says that he’s now looking at 2024’s race.

Perhaps it just wasn’t meant to be for Kanye West to launch a presidential run against Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2020. For one thing, he can’t make it onto the ballot in most states due to his late declaration on July 4. But his July 20 Twitter outburst towards wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner over “locking” him up following Ye’s campaign rally meltdown had more fans worried about his mental health and bipolar condition than Kanye’s political stances. On July 21, the 43-year-old rapper returned to Twitter and seemed as if he was ready to give up his 2020 hopes and look towards the future in 2024’s race instead.

#2020VISION or maybe ‘24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah??? pic.twitter.com/rwXyAy5mng — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

Kanye posted a photo of an orange piece of paper with black writing on it that appeared to show track names from his upcoming album Donda, named after his late mom. Above it he wrote, “#2020VISION or maybe ‘24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” Concerned fans responded in the comments that he needs to take care of himself and his emotional well-being before aspiring to be president.

User @OPCGhost wisely told Kanye, “Seriously, and i say this with care, work on your own issues before running for an office where you’re responsible for all of ours.” @MsLadyBritches explained she didn’t want him to run but that, “I do want you to drink a lot of water, make sure to hydrate, get some sleep, go to see a doctor and get on the correct medication. You have children that need you a lot more than the American people. Be there for them by helping yourself. Please.” User @PhotosOfKanye replied, “I love you, Kanye. But I do not think it’s a good idea for you to run this year.”

Kanye first presidential “campaign rally” in South Carolina on July 19 turned into an emotional train wreck. He showed up in a bulltproof vest with “Security” written on it and “2020” shaved into his hair. Some audience members walked out when he claimed that abolitionist hero and Underground Railroad legend Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves” and “just had the slaves go work for other white people.” T.I. and other Black community activists took him to task for the claim.

I was just at a Kanye rally in Charleston,SC and he spoke and broke down in tears on how he almost “killed” his oldest daughter North West and talked about his views on abortion and say “No plan B, plan A”…and that he’s not crazy “the world is crazy” #kanyewestisoverparty pic.twitter.com/1vMTPznr1F — Esanté-Joy ☥ (@madgalsante) July 19, 2020

Things went further downhill when Kanye revealed he and Kim, 39, considered abortion as an option when she got pregnant with their seven-year-old daughter North in 2012. He ended up in tears, saying “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.“ Then be full on broke down sobbing and repeating, “I almost killed my daughter.”

The following day, Kanye went on a Twitter rant, claiming Kim and Kris were trying to have him checked out by a doctor and “locked up” following his episode in South Carolina. He tweeted then later deleted, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.” He then called out Kris, tweeting and again deleting, “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” in which he appeared to reference Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39, as “calmye.”

So far neither Kim or Kris, 64, have commented on either his campaign speech or his Twitter rant. However, Kanye’s pal, comedian Dave Chapelle, flew from his home in Ohio to Wyoming to check on his friend and make sure that he was okay. They joked around for a video before Dave headed home. Yeezy was later joined at his ranch by former manager John Monopoly & music producer 88 Keys, but there was still no sign of Kim.