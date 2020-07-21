Dave Chappelle Flies Out To Be With Kanye West After His Twitter Rant: ‘Thanks For Checking On Me’

Dave Chappelle jetted off to Kanye West’s Wyoming ranch to check in on the rapper, following his series of concerning tweets. Ye’ shared a video with Dave and friends on July 21, and admitted that he’s doing well — despite reports about his mental health.

Friends forever. Dave Chappelle was quick to hop on a private jet to check in on his pal Kanye West amid concerns about the rapper’s mental state. The comedian, 46, flew down to Ye’s Wyoming ranch, where the pair, along with a group of friends spent some time outdoors on Tuesday. Kanye, 43, took to Twitter — where he unleashed a series of bizarre tweets the night before — to share a video of the group.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Kanye wrote above the near 2-minute video, adding a dove emoji. As for what was said in the clip, the conversation between Kanye and Dave included the rapper asking the actor to help spread joy in a time of need.

“Alright, Dave can you please just make us smile? The world needs some, you know, we need some joy, some… we need a smile,” Ye begins in the video, to which Dave replies, “Brotherhood is real, love is real.” Ye adds, “Wait a second, I said a smile, bro.” — That’s when Dave says, “I’m trying to think of a punchline.”

The rest of the conversation contains a back-and-forth banter about Dave’s jokes, as well as Ye noting that the world needs something help “lift our spirits.”

KW: “We need some joke, like something. Like, do something to lift our spirits.”

DC: “Sh-t. Sh-t, I don’t know. I’m still on my first cup of coffee n—a. Alright, let me think of a good joke.” Dave laughs and walks off.

KW: “No, Dave, Dave, we need you. Don’t stop recording though. We need you brother, we need you, we need you. One thing, just give us one thing to lift our spirits, please.”

DC: “Uplifting joke? Now you know I don’t write them.”

KW: “Alright, what are we going to do then? That was good right there. That was it.”

At the end of the video, Kanye hugs Dave and says, “Thank you for coming out here and checking on me, to which the comedian replies, “Anytime bro.”

Kim Kardashian West “was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like to movie ‘Get Out.'” Ye alleged that his wife was prompted to do the latter “because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.” Dave flew to Kanye less than 24 hours after the rapper went on a wild Twitter rant, which included a tweet claiming his wife“was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like to movie ‘Get Out.'” Ye alleged that his wife was prompted to do the latter “because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

Ye didn’t name which daughter he was referring to, as the couple shares two girls: North, 7, and Chicago West, 2, along with sons Saint, 4, and Psalm West, 1. As for Kim, she has yet to address her husband’s tweets.