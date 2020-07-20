Breaking News
Kanye West Appears To Tweet To Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner To ‘Call’ After Alleging ‘Lock Up’ Attempts

Kanye West’s fans are wondering if his Twitter has been hacked. In a tweet storm, he seemingly accused Kim and Kris of trying to ‘lock [him] up’ and involve a doctor.

Fans were left wondering if Kanye West’s Twitter feed was taken over after a series of wild tweets appeared on Monday evening, July 20. HollywoodLife has not been able to confirm that these are really his tweets, and we have contacted Kanye’s and Kim Kardashian’s reps to verify his Twitter posts or find out if he has been hacked. The tweets appeared in rapid succession, one after the other. Some of the posts referring to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, were also wiped from his feed.

“Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted tweet, and claimed in another Twitter post, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out [a horror film directed by Jordan Peele] because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.” He also insisted for both Kim and Kris to “call me now” in another deleted tweet, and shared a screenshot of his unanswered text message to Kris that read, “This Ye…You ready to talk now…Or are still avoiding my calls.” This too has been deleted.

These tweets come a day after Kanye’s first ever presidential campaign rally, which took place in North Charleston, South Carolina on July 19, which he was referring to in the aforementioned tweet. Kanye sobbed in front of a packed crowd, revealing that he “almost killed” his now seven-year-old daughter, North West, through abortion after he and Kim learned they were expecting their very first child together.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” Kanye said in a video that has now gone viral. However, Kanye not only referred to this rally in his Twitter rant.

He wrote more puzzling tweets about Kim, like, “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me” [SEEN HERE]. Again, HollywoodLife also can not verify any of the claims Kanye has made, if he has indeed penned these tweets.

While Kanye didn’t dive into detail about the “doctor” he mentioned, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with with Bipolar Disorder when he was 39 years old. During his infamous meeting with Donald Trump later that year, Kanye claimed a doctor told him that he was actually suffering from sleep deprivation, not Bipolar Disorder. However, Kim upheld his Bipolar diagnosis in her May 2019 interview with Vogue: “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.” In addition to North, Kanye and Kim share three more children: Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1.