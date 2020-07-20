Kanye West Appears To Tweet To Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner To ‘Call’ After Alleging ‘Lock Up’ Attempts
Kanye West’s fans are wondering if his Twitter has been hacked. In a tweet storm, he seemingly accused Kim and Kris of trying to ‘lock [him] up’ and involve a doctor.
Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” Kanye said in a video that has now gone viral. However, Kanye not only referred to this rally in his Twitter rant.
I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me
— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
He wrote more puzzling tweets about Kim, like, “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me” [SEEN HERE]. Again, HollywoodLife also can not verify any of the claims Kanye has made, if he has indeed penned these tweets.
While Kanye didn’t dive into detail about the “doctor” he mentioned, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with with Bipolar Disorder when he was 39 years old. During his infamous meeting with Donald Trump later that year, Kanye claimed a doctor told him that he was actually suffering from sleep deprivation, not Bipolar Disorder. However, Kim upheld his Bipolar diagnosis in her May 2019 interview with Vogue: “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.” In addition to North, Kanye and Kim share three more children: Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1.