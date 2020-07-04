Kanye West Tweets He’s Running For President On July 4th — See Tweet

Breaking News
Kanye West Tweets He's Running For President On July 4th

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Happy Birthday, America, from Kanye West. Your present? A vow from the rapper that he’s running for President in 2020.

Well, apparently someone couldn’t wait until 2024! Kanye West created his own fireworks on America’s birthday when he tweeted unexpectedly that he’s running for President in the 2020 general election. The July 4th tweet was sent out shortly after President Trump celebrated the Fourth of July with a “Salute to America” on the White House South Lawn, where he vowed to defeat “the radical left”.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye tweeted on July 4th. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.” Shortly after tweeting the announcement, the hashtag #Kanye2020 started trending HARD, with fans around the nation throwing their support behind Kim Kardashians hubby. One of his biggest? Elon Musk, who almost immediately put his support behind Kanye on Twitter.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kanye has spoken about running for the highest office in the land. Last fall, ‘Ye spoke in front of surprised crowd at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, where he announced his intentions of running in 2024. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

Kanye offered no further details on his campaign, but we imagine it won’t take long for him to fill in his fans on his intentions. HollywoodLife has reach out to reps for further details, but had not heard back at time of writing.

One things for sure — Election 2020 is going to be wild!