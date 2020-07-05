Meghan McCain Throws Shade At Kanye West’s 2020 Run: He’s ‘Unhinged & Erratic’

Meghan McCain blasted Kanye West following his announcement to run for president, writing that he can’t ‘be taken seriously’ given his past behavior.

Meghan McCain, 35, just made it clear she won’t be supporting Kanye West, 43, should he officially run for president. “There is no woman on planet earth, celebrity or private who could behave as unhinged and erratic as Kanye has the past few years & be taken seriously as a presidential candidate,” The View co-host tweeted on Sunday, July 5. “Women are punished for raising our voices on tv, let alone saying things like ‘slavery was a choice’,” she added. Notably, Meghan’s father, the late John McCain, ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election.

Meghan was referencing Kanye’s controversial 2018 comments about slavery when he stopped by the TMZ interview with activist Candace Owens. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he stated at the time. “You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned,” the Yeezy designer also said.

Kanye took to Twitter to announce that he was running for president on Saturday, July 4, eliciting confusion from citizens around the globe. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he posted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020Vision.” With the election set for Nov. 2020, many pondered how he was planning to enter the race against current President Donald Trump, 73, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 77, so late in the game.

Opinions have mixed about Kanye’s potential political career on Twitter, however, several are in support — including wife Kim Kardashian, 39. While the star didn’t add anything to Kanye’s tweet, she re-shared the post and added an American flag. Billionaire Mark Cuban, 61, also seemed to encourage Kanye running. “If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump,” he said, ultimately confirming he was planning to vote for Joe.

Other stars, like Hilary Duff, 32, were quick to shade the Yeezy designer. In a lengthy rant describing a line of women “wearing bathing suits and louboutins” but no face masks as they attempted to get into a 4th of July party, she also wrote, “Oh and I’m running for president.” The Lizzie McGuire album was taking a clear swing at the Watch The Throne rapper.