Hilary Duff Appears To Troll Kanye West After He Announces 2020 Presidential Bid — See Message

Hilary Duff is one of the many A-list stars who has something to say about Kanye West announcing his bid for presidency.

Hilary Duff is running for president! Kidding… we think. The “Come Clean” singer appeared to mock Kanye West about his own 2020 presidency bid in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Saturday, July 4. Her rant was more focused on how people were gathering in large groups to celebrate the holiday without any kind of protective face gear on before she referenced the “Gold Digger” rapper. “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive,” she began. “Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club.”

Her anger continued throughout the message as she continually brought up her frustrations over why some Americans “don’t care about each other” when it comes to the health and safety during this pandemic. “Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”

Then, without missing a beat, she finished her post with, “Oh and I’m running for president.” Fans seemed to love the idea of the mother-of-two in office, with one writing, “President Duff has a nice ring to it!!!!”

Social media has no doubt imploded with thousands if not millions of people voicing either their support or the complete opposite over Kanye jumping into the 2020 presidential ring. Veteran reporter April Ryan, comedian Billy Eichner and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer are not a fan at all of him doing this.

He does have some supporters though, one being his pal Elon Musk, 49, and his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, who retweeted his announcement on Saturday night. Not everyone was pleased with her decision to do so, with one tweeting, “They don’t care. This is all a fame game for them, the consequences of which they will not suffer.”