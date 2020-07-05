April Ryan Trolls Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Bid & 7 More Celebs Who Took Jabs At Him

April Ryan, and dozens of other celebs are not here for Kanye’s presidential bid. Stars quickly took to Twitter to troll the rapper, who has no experience in politics.

Kanye West dropped a massive surprise on Independence Day: he’s running for President in the 2020 general election. Celebs were quick to react to the news, with many mocking him mercilessly. White House correspondent April Ryan said the rapper was only running as a ploy to make headlines. “Former VP @JoeBiden is presumptive Democratic nominee for President! @realDonaldTrump is presumptive Republican nominee for President! Rapper #KanyeWest hasn’t even completed the required FEC filing to actually be a Presidential candidate & is only running for news headlines,” she tweeted on July 4, after the “Heartless” hitmaker made his announcement.

She certainly wasn’t the only star to troll Kanye’s bid. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who is good pals with Taylor Swift, mocked the rapper on Twitter. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building out future. I too am running for president of the United States,” she hilariously tweeted. Actor Octavia Spencer wrote, “It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it,” while comedian Bob Sagat posed a question: “Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything…” It seems Bob would be just as well versed in politics as some of the other 2020 candidates!

Paris Hilton, being the icon that she is, tweeted, “PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” while funnyman Billy Eichner wrote, “Excited to announce I’m running for President….of SAG!!!!!” American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson replied “Definitely voting for you.” Kanye’s original message send the hashtag #Kanye2020 to the top of the trending page. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye tweeted on July 4th. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Fans around the nation threw their support behind Kim Kardashian‘s hubby. One of his biggest? Elon Musk, who almost immediately put his support behind Kanye on Twitter.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kanye has spoken about running for the highest office in the land. Last fall, ‘Ye spoke in front of surprised crowd at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, where he announced his intentions of running in 2024. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”