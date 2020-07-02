News
Hollywood Life

Alabama Students Throwing ‘COVID Parties’ With Prizes For Getting Sick: Everything We Know So Far

Sardinia, ITALY - Bella Hadid leaves LA and arrives in Sardinia with model bestie, Bella Hadid a day after husband Justin Bieber issued a statement denying sexual assault accusations. Hailey and Bella arrived in Sardinia, Italy via private charter. The models both wore biker shorts with their hair put up in buns and kept face masks on for safety. Pictured: Bella Hadid BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: CIAOPIX / FREZZA LAFATA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madison Beer rocks a black slip dress as she exits Nobu after dinner. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Going Strong! Kate Beckinsale and her young musician boyfriend Goody Grace leave Kate's home in Brentwood and head to Erewhon for some organic groceries in the Pacific Palisades. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale, Goody Grace BACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 63 Photos.
Weekend Editor

The unthinkable has happened during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. People are actively trying to get infected with the condition that has killed thousands.

Yes, you heard that right. In a time where millions have been in self-isolation and doing everything they can while out in public to remain Coronavirus-free others have recently been going in the complete opposite direction. Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama have started throwing COVID-19 parties where, brace yourself, the first person to get infected wins money. This startling information comes from Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry amid Alabama being one of the 14 states to report a record-high number of cases in a single day.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it … These kids are having parties, and then they’re putting money in a pot, and they’re purposely trying to get COVID from the person who has COVID. And apparently whoever gets COVID first gets the pot,” Sonya said in an interview. “I just think it’s senseless.  I think it’s careless, and it made me mad as hell that we’re constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread while they’re just having a damn party trying to spread it.”

Covid Parties
Credit: Backgrid

Tuscaloosa City Fire Chief Randy Smith also chimed in on the situation earlier this week where he thought the students earning money in exchange for a virus transmission “was kind of a rumor at first.” He added, “We did some additional research … not only did the doctors’ offices help confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information.” What has not been mentioned by council members as of yet is which particular Alabama school this has been taking place at.

The city is doing their best to get the world out in an attempt to stop these parties from happening. They also passed a mask ordinance this week that will go into effect Monday, July 6. “This is not political. This is a public health issue. People are dying and there is no cure. We have to do whatever we can to save as many lives as possible,” McKinstry also said. As of Thursday, July 2, there are close to 40,000 Coronavirus cases in Alabama with 972 deaths.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer wears a face mask while out and about. Credit: Backgrid

Many celebrities have been seen out and about wearing some type of protective face gear over the past month as more and more people have been breaking from their quarantine and heading outside. Not all of them, however, have been sporting this material in the most effective of ways. Paris Hilton was spotted in a diamond mesh version of one during her dinner date with boyfriend Carter Reum on Tuesday, June 30.