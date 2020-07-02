Alabama Students Throwing ‘COVID Parties’ With Prizes For Getting Sick: Everything We Know So Far

The unthinkable has happened during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. People are actively trying to get infected with the condition that has killed thousands.

Yes, you heard that right. In a time where millions have been in self-isolation and doing everything they can while out in public to remain Coronavirus-free others have recently been going in the complete opposite direction. Students in Tuscaloosa, Alabama have started throwing COVID-19 parties where, brace yourself, the first person to get infected wins money. This startling information comes from Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry amid Alabama being one of the 14 states to report a record-high number of cases in a single day.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it … These kids are having parties, and then they’re putting money in a pot, and they’re purposely trying to get COVID from the person who has COVID. And apparently whoever gets COVID first gets the pot,” Sonya said in an interview. “I just think it’s senseless. I think it’s careless, and it made me mad as hell that we’re constantly trying to do everything we can to slow the spread while they’re just having a damn party trying to spread it.”

Tuscaloosa City Fire Chief Randy Smith also chimed in on the situation earlier this week where he thought the students earning money in exchange for a virus transmission “was kind of a rumor at first.” He added, “We did some additional research … not only did the doctors’ offices help confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information.” What has not been mentioned by council members as of yet is which particular Alabama school this has been taking place at.

The city is doing their best to get the world out in an attempt to stop these parties from happening. They also passed a mask ordinance this week that will go into effect Monday, July 6. “This is not political. This is a public health issue. People are dying and there is no cure. We have to do whatever we can to save as many lives as possible,” McKinstry also said. As of Thursday, July 2, there are close to 40,000 Coronavirus cases in Alabama with 972 deaths.

