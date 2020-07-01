Paris Hilton Trolled For Wearing A Diamond, Mesh Face Covering On Date Night With BF Carter Reum — See Pic

Paris Hilton made a big mistake when it came to her unique face mask while out with boyfriend Carter Reum.

Um, Paris Hilton, what’s going on here? The 39-year-old looked absolutely stunning during her romantic date night with main squeeze Carter Reum on Tuesday, June 30, but there was a major problem with what she was wearing. They hit up Los Angeles hotspot Madeo where the former reality television queen sported a white lace dress with a diamanté mesh face mask that was covered in holes. Even thought it would normally be a fun, glittery accessory to pair with such a fantastic outfit it wasn’t the smartest thing for her to wear given its lack of safety during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Paris still appeared to have a fun evening with her man regardless of the face mask issue. They were seen warmly embracing each other outside the venue where Carter complimented her crisp white look by rocking a baby blue buttoned down shirt, black slacks and white sneakers. The author & entrepreneur appears to have totally swept her off her feet after her split from ex-fiance Chris Zylka.

The former Simple Life star is one of many celebrities that have been seen wearing some type of face mask while breaking from their quarantine situation. Julia Roberts, 52, dissed President Donald Trump by sporting Barack Obama-themed protective face gear while running errands in late May.

Paris & Carter have been seen being quite affectionate with one another over the past couple of months. She cozied up with him in the most posh of ways during their trip to the chic Beverly Wilshire in February 2020. He gave her a big kiss on the cheek in the video she posted to her Instagram that also came with a sweet caption. “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite,” she wrote along with a rose and king & queen emoji.

They were spotted months later acting in the most romantic ways with one another while stepping out in Malibu on May 24. Paris & Carter at one point engaged in a super sweet lip lock during their time there on the beach. Aww!