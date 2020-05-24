Paris Hilton and BF Carter Reum packed on the PDA at Malibu Beach! The couple looked so in love as they rode bikes along the sandy beach, stopping to share a smooch.

Paris Hilton, 39, and her boyfriend Carter Reum, 39, enjoyed a romantic day at the beach! The couple looked so cute as they stepped out in Malibu to enjoy the sunny 70 degree weather on Sunday, May 24. The couple were seen riding matching hot pink bikes across the sandy beach, stopping to share a kiss as they soaked in the picturesque ocean scenery. The PDA didn’t stop there, as Paris and Carter were also seen sharing an embrace as they stood on an outdoor balcony — how cute!

The former Simple Life star was giving us serious early ’00s vibes as she rocked a turquoise pair of velour sweatpants from Juicy Couture. The luxe sweatsuits were a staple amongst celebrities back in the day, including Paris, BFF Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and many others who used to rock them in an array of colors. The DJ paired the bright sweats with a gray palm print sporting the iconic pink Beverly Hills Hotel logo. With her long blonde pair back in a ponytail, she completed her look with a bunny ear headband, black sunglasses and pink sneakers.

The outing comes just a month after the coupled celebrated an anniversary, which Paris marked with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine,” the Confessions Of An Heiress author gushed about her entrepreneur boyfriend, who co-founded alcohol brand VEEV Spirits.

As she says, Paris definitely appears to be “Sliving” — her slang word combo for “slaying” and “living” — the past few months. The bombshell rang in her 39th birthday with an epic birthday bash at her Beverly Hills mansion on Feb. 17. The star-studded bash was filled with her A-List friends — including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian — as the crew boogied to tunes like Britney Spears‘ “Gimme Moore” Paris was a vision in a sexy sequin dress by Maison d’Angelann as she twerked the night away on the packed dance floor. She themed the entire bash after her Sliving lifestyle, even launching a Sliving branded line of merch to raise money for charity.