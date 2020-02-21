Paris Hilton is sliving her best life! The heiress rang in her 39th year with a sliving-themed bash on Thursday night. The phrase, which she coined, is a combination of “slaying” and “living” and she was doing plenty of both.

Paris Hilton turned 39 on Feb. 17th, but she waited until Feb. 20 to throw herself the ultimate party. The star studded bash took place at “Slivington Manor,” a private residence in the Beverly Hills’ elite Trousdale Estates neighborhood. The packed party was filled with famous faces — including her longtime friends Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40. But all eyes were on birthday girl Paris, who looked as stunning as ever in a sparkling silver mini dress by Maison d’Angelann, sky high ankle boots and silver driving gloves. The fashionista took over the dance floor for most of the night and proved she really is the expert when it comes to slaying life.

In videos from inside the celebration, posted to Instagram, she can be seen on a podium showing off her twerking skills — to her own 2009 hit “Stars Are Blind”, no less. Paris can also be seen dancing by the DJ booth to Britney Spears‘ 2007 banger “Gimme More”. Throwing it back even further, in another clip the the OG party girl is grooving to the Spice Girls 1996 classic “Wannabe” alongside her DJ for the night.

Staying true to Paris’ signature style, the party was decorated with lots of Barbie pink, including giant balloons that spelled out “Sliving” and “HBD Paris”. Gorgeous rose table decorations made things ultra luxurious. Guests sipped Casamigos tequila and partied until the early hours.

Paris was surrounded by friends and family all night — and her new boyfriend Carter Reum, 38, was by her side. Paris has been dating the successful entrepreneur since Dec. 2019 but only went public with him after they were seen kissing at Warner Bros. and InStyle’s 21st Annual Post-Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hills Hotel last month.