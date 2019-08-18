Kim Kardashian Thanks Former Best Friend Paris Hilton For Launching Her Career

Kim Kardashian knows how she got her come up in the world, pre-sex tape. She’s now thanking former best friend Paris Hilton for launching her career, saying she’d ‘do anything’ for her ex BFF.

The world first got to know Kim Kardashian as Paris Hilton‘s closet organizer turned BFF and party pal in the early to mid aughts, during the height of the hotel heiress’ fame. While the KKW cosmetics owner has gone on to become one of the most famous and influential women in the world, she’s still knows it was Paris who helped originally put her name on the map. In a preview clip from the upcoming 17th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiering Sept. 8 at 9pm on E!, Kim says of Paris, “She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that.”

“God, I’m so tired. And I have to work all night,” Kim, 38, tells sister Khloe, 35, while sitting in the glam room of her house. When Khloe asks why she’s working overnight, Kim tells her, “I am going to go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs.” Khloe is floored, saying “No way! She asked you? That’s so sweet.” Kim reveals that her only condition was that she didn’t have to dance as “That’s where I draw the line.” HAH! If anyone remembers Kim on Dancing with the Stars season 7, we all know why.

Khloe then tells her “That’s so nice that you’re doing that though.” Kim responds, “I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.” Khloe tells her how selfless she is, “A lot of people, no matter how they got their success wouldn’t say ‘I got my career cause of Paris,’ they’d be like ‘Haha bitch, look who’s popping now.'”

Kim goes on to explain how she needed to get the video done that week as her schedule was crazy and she wanted to get things out of the way with her new baby on the way (via surrogate) and the Met Gala right around the corner. “But I would drop it for her because that’s important to me to be loyal to people,” Kim explains. The video shoot took place in L.A. on May 3, 2019 and the Met Gala went down three days later in New York on May 6. Her son Psalm West arrived on May 10 so Kim really did have a lot going on.

Kim was true to her word, as she made two cameos during Paris’ music video for “My Best Friend’s A**,” which dropped on May 24. Kim didn’t even show her famous behind, as she was only seen from the torso up in the brief cameos. But it was still cool of her to do Paris a favor like that, even though they’ve drifted apart since Kim’s rise to world domination.