Carter Reum: 5 Things To Know About Paris Hilton’s New BF 1-Year After She Ends Engagement

More than a year after calling things off with Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton has a new man in her life. She was reportedly spotted kissing Carter Reum at Golden Globes after-party, so here’s the scoop on Paris’s bae.

Paris Hilton, 38, has kicked off her 2020 with a bang. The hotel heiress/DJ/pop culture icon was reportedly seen kissing and cuddling a mystery man at Warner Bros. and InStyle’s 21st Annual Post-Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Entertainment Tonight. The man’s identity didn’t stay a mystery for long, as the publication identified him as Carter Reum, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and bestselling author. Paris’s new relationship comes over a year after she ended her engagement to Chris Zylka, 34, so who exactly is this Carter Reum?

1. He’s an entrepreneur. Carter, along with his brother Courtney Reum, co-founded M13, “a brand development and investment company accelerating businesses at the nexus of consumer products, technology, and media,” according to Medium. Carter, at age 25, was “bored with his drinking experience” and co-created VEEV, a premium spirits company that was acquired by Luxco in 2016. VEEV Spirits is a vodka brand that was both the first liquor made with acai and the first to be created in a substantial facility. With the sale of VEEV, they built up M13, their investment firm, and it was reported in 2016 that the company was syndicating $100 million in investments into dozens of startups.

2. He has been reportedly dating Paris “for a little over a month.” How did Paris and Carter meet? Carter is “the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends,” according to E! News., who reports that these two have been “seeing each other for a little over a month.” Paris and Carter “met through friends” and are “very happy together.”

3. He’s an author. Carter is a published author. Along with his brother, Carter wrote 2018’s Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches.

4. He chalks up his success to his dad. Carter and Courtney’s father was W. Robert Reum, a prominent business executive who was also involved in Chicago civic affairs and philanthropy. He passed away on February 4, 2017. That October, Carter and Courtney penned a loving tribute to him. “Our Dad has many incredible qualities: his love, his drive, his athleticism, his sense of humor, his intellect, and the list goes on. However, he has one secret weapon quality that you can’t teach: common sense. I know that this might not be exciting, but it’s arguably one of the most under-appreciated traits for a leader and human being,” the wrote, intentionally referring to their late father in the present tense.

5. Carter is Paris’s first boyfriend since her breakup. Paris and Chris Zylka ended their 2018 by ending their two-year-relationship, along with their engagement. “I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” she said on The Talk a week after announcing the split. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance…. I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized, after time, it wasn’t the right decision.” A year after the engagement’s demise, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Chris was “trying to win her back.”