Paris Hilton Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Her Second Child With Husband Carter Reum

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is a mom of two! The Paris in Love star, 42, announced on Thanksgiving that she secretly welcomed her second child, a daughter named London. Paris, who already shares 10-month-old son Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum, posted a picture on Instagram of an adorable pink onesie monogrammed with her daughter’s name. There was also a pair of pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a toy bunny that laid on top of the outfit for Paris’ newborn. “Thankful for my baby girl 🥹🩷👶🏼,” she wrote in her caption.

Paris also shared multiple TikToks on Thanksgiving confirming the news about her growing family. In one video, Paris and Carter, 42, held up Phoenix at the dinner table and Paris called her son a “big brother.” She captioned that video, “Celebrating Phoenix the ‘big brother’ on #Thanksgiving.” In another video, Paris asked her niece and nephew, “are you excited for your new cousin?” She then told the kids that she has “two babies.” In the comments of that video, Paris responded to a fan who congratulated her and said, “My princess has arrived.”

Paris became a mom when Phoenix was born via surrogate in January 2023. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the famous socialite told PEOPLE at the time. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” In February, Paris and Carter introduced their son to the world with the first public photos of his face.

Over a month after Phoenix’s birth, Paris opened up to Glamour UK about why she decided to use a surrogate.

“I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in,” she explained in February. “When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”