Paris Hilton Cradles Baby Phoenix, 9 Months, in Adorable New Photos

Image Credit: Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, 42, is in her proud momma era! The Paris in Love star took to Instagram to share a series of new photos of her son, Phoenix, 9 mos., on October 19. She explained in the caption that the carousel of snapshots is from the newborn’s first trip to New York City. “My precious angel baby Phoenix’s first time in NYC,” she captioned the adorable moment. In the photo, baby Phoenix rocked a Burberry t-shirt with matching Burberry sneakers.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-one sparkled in a black strapless gown that featured bedazzled embellishments throughout. Paris looked extra polished with a classic French manicure, a pink lip gloss, and a smokey eye. She opted to wear her golden tresses down in loose waves and rocked a center part. The nine-month-old sweetly rested on his mother’s lap, as she smiled at her son in the photos. Paris notably welcomed her son via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, 42, in January.

Soon after the 42-year-old shared the photos with her nearly 25 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “Awwww his smile is so adorable! Looks like he lovezzzzz [sic] NYC,” one admirer gushed, while another wrote, “Omg those beautiful blue eyes!!!!!” A third fan couldn’t help but call Phoenix an “angel” in the comments. “He literally looks like an angel. Like he looks like he was born with a kind pure heart,” they swooned.

The last time that Paris shared a photo of her little one was for Labor Day weekend. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots of her and Phoenix swimming together on September 5. “Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend, I know we did 🇺🇸,” she captioned the post. For the dip in the pool, he was dressed in a blue onesie that featured sharks and was protected by the sun with a matching blue hat. Meanwhile, Paris opted for a black one piece swimsuit and a matching black sunhat.

Paris’ latest NYC photos with her son comes eight months after she opened up to Glamour UK about why she decided to use a surrogate. “I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in [she claims they used to regularly take samples of her blood]. When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” she explained in February. “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”