Paris Hilton Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Carter Reum: ‘Exploding With Love’

Paris Hilton is a mom! The 41-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first child, a boy, via surrogate. The lovebirds confirmed the happy news to People and Paris admitted their “hearts are exploding with love” for the new addition.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new parent told the outlet. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

In addition to confirming the news through People, Paris took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her hand holding her new baby boy’s hand. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside it. It didn’t take long for her followers to share their congratulatory messages and well wishes in the comment section.

“So happy for you mama paris,” one follower wrote, while another asked, “did anyone else know Paris was having a baby?!” before adding, “congratulations.” A third shared that she was now in her “mother era” and a fourth wrote, “So happy for you, your husband, and mostly your precious baby. Enjoy this time of bonding.”

Paris and Carter’s joyous news comes after they’ve been open about wanting to become parents. The blonde beauty and the hunk, who were married in 2021, first started talking about going through IVF in early 2021. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she told The Trend Reporter podcast before gushing over Carter. “He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Paris also responded to a comment her mom Kathy Hilton made about “struggling” to get pregnant in Nov. 2022. “I don’t know where she got that,” she told TMZ. “It’s never been a struggle at all.” She went on to clarify that she and her husband have been “stocking up” and “have tons of embryos that have all just been waiting” for the IVF process.