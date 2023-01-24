Paris Hilton Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Carter Reum: ‘Exploding With Love’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum celebrated the arrival of a son via surrogate and shared an adorable photo and touching message.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 24, 2023 10:46PM EST
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
View gallery
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum dine at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 28 Jun 2020 Pictured: Paris Hilton And Carter Reum. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684629_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - Paris Hilton and Carter Reum look stylish while arriving to Slivingland Pictured: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris Hilton celebrates her one year Anniversary "Sliving" it up again throwing a party at the Santa Monica Pier for Slivingland. 11 Nov 2022 Pictured: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917142_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is a mom! The 41-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first child, a boy, via surrogate. The lovebirds confirmed the happy news to People and Paris admitted their “hearts are exploding with love” for the new addition.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new parent told the outlet. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

In addition to confirming the news through People, Paris took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her hand holding her new baby boy’s hand. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote alongside it. It didn’t take long for her followers to share their congratulatory messages and well wishes in the comment section.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Paris and Carter at a previous event. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“So happy for you mama paris,” one follower wrote, while another asked, “did anyone else know Paris was having a baby?!” before adding, “congratulations.” A third shared that she was now in her “mother era” and a fourth wrote, “So happy for you, your husband, and mostly your precious baby. Enjoy this time of bonding.”

Paris and Carter’s joyous news comes after they’ve been open about wanting to become parents. The blonde beauty and the hunk, who were married in 2021, first started talking about going through IVF in early 2021. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she told The Trend Reporter podcast before gushing over Carter. “He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Paris also responded to a comment her mom Kathy Hilton made about “struggling” to get pregnant in Nov. 2022. “I don’t know where she got that,” she told TMZ. “It’s never been a struggle at all.” She went on to clarify that she and her husband have been “stocking up” and “have tons of embryos that have all just been waiting” for the IVF process.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad