Paris Hilton, 39, Undergoing IVF To Get Pregnant As She Reveals Baby Names For Possible Twins

Paris Hilton revealed she started undergoing IVF to hopefully welcome a baby (or two) with boyfriend Carter Reum and even already started picking out baby names, in a new interview.

Paris Hilton, 39, is ready to become a mother! The socialite has started undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization) to help her become pregnant in the future with her boyfriend Carter Reum, 39, who she called her “dream guy”, and is even open to having twins. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said on the Jan. 26th episode of The Trend Reporter podcast.

“He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [the one],” she added. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Paris went on to reveal that it was Kim Kardashian, 40, who taught her about the IVF procedure. “I didn’t even know anything about it,” she said. Kim and her husband Kanye West‘s two youngest children, Chicago, 2, and 20-month-old Psalm, were born via surrogacy.

The blonde beauty also shared that she already underwent the egg extraction of the procedure. “It was tough but I knew it would be worth it,” she admitted.

Paris and Carter have been dating for 13 months and seem inseparable. They first went public with their romance in Jan. 2020 when they showed off PDA at the Warner Bros. and InStyle’s Golden Globes after-party. Since then, they have confidently shown their love for each other on social media and beyond.

For their first year anniversary, the couple jetted off to Bora Bora to celebrate and Paris called Carter the “love of my life” in an interview. “I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time,” the Simple Life alum told the Daily Mail. “He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of.”

She also recently shared a series of Instagram photos of her and the hunk posing on a boat at the beginning of 2021. “Beautiful day in Paradise celebrating 2021 with the love of my life! ✨🌅 🛥👸🏼🤴🏻🌊✨,” her caption for the epic post read.