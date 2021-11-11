Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Married: Couple Weds After 2 Years Of Dating

Paris Hilton tied the knot on Nov. 11 to her now-husband Carter Reum — congrats to the newly wed couple!

Paris Hilton is a married woman! The 40-year-old socialite wed her husband Carter Reum, 40, on Thursday November 11, after about nine months of being engaged E! News confirmed. While Paris has been engaged on a few occasions, Carter is her first husband! “Paris selected her dress late last night..there is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source also old the outlet. Photos of the nuptials have yet to be seen, however, her aunt Kyle Richards and mom Kathy Hilton were seen heading into the venue. Celebrities like Paula Abdul and Emma Roberts were also seen.

Paris and Carter got engaged back on February 13, while the pair were vacationing on a private island together to celebrate the heiress’s 40th birthday! Paris showed off her engagement ring during a March 1 interview with Ryan Seacrest, and showed that the emerald cut diamond, which is estimated to be up to 15 carats, has a “P” engraved in it.

While they’re married now, the pair have been dating since December 2019. Paris recounted what had happened when Carter proposed in front of their families, in an episode of her This Is Paris podcast. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said, shortly after getting engaged. “It was so nice that he thought to have our families there to celebrate the moment.”

The newlyweds’ future plans remain to be seen, but Paris did open up about wanting to have children with Carter, shortly after he popped the question. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in a preview for This is Paris shortly after they got engaged. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot ever since we’ve been together… First the wedding, then the babies.”

While Paris seemed excited to start a family, she did shut down rumors that she was pregnant on July 27. “I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she tweeted. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have.” While she denied being pregnant, she did hint that kids might be right around the corner, now that they’re married. “I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022,” she said.