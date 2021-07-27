Paris Hilton’s Romantic History: From Fiance Carter Reum To Ex Chris Zylka & More

Paris Hilton has practically grown up in the spotlight, as the heiress for Hilton Hotels and star of ‘The Simple Life!’ Now, we’re looking back on her romantic history, and the men she’s been involved with.

Paris Hilton, 40, has been a pop-culture fixture for over two decades! Since debuting as a socialite, during her teen years in the late 90s, the heiress’s entire life has drawn media attention. Fans have been following her love life throughout her entire adulthood.

While some relationships began and ended very quickly, or were merely rumors, Paris has formed plenty of strong bonds throughout her life. She’s been engaged on plenty of occasions, but with her most recent fiancé Carter Reum, it seems like Paris is ready to settle down for good. Now, we’re taking a look through her most famous, high-profile relationships.

Rick Salomon

Early in her career, Paris had a handful of relationships that drew attention, but her relationship with professional poker player Rick Salomon, 53, was one of her first that received a lot of coverage, in part due to the release of the 2003 sex tape, 1 Night In Paris. The infamously leaked sex tape gave the heiress trust issues, she told HollywoodLife in September 2020. “When the tape [with Rick] happened, that just made me never able to trust another man again. That [sex tape] was the biggest regret of my life, and I wish I had never met him,” she said.

Paris spoke about how the experience affected her in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris. “That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in her right head space,” she said. “But everyone was watching it and laughing, like it’s something funny.”

Besides Paris, Rick has had an extensive romantic history of his own and has been married to multiple A-list celebrities. Shortly after he split from Paris, he married actress Shannon Doherty in 2002, but the couple annulled their marriage nine months later. He also married Pamela Anderson on two separate occasions. The couple married for the first time in 2007, only to divorce in 2008. The couple married again in January 2014, only for Pamela to file for divorce in July 2014.

Jason Shaw

The first time Paris got engaged it was to model Jason Shaw, 47. Paris and Jason were engaged from 2002 to 2003, and they even reportedly re-sparked their old flames together back in 2010, according to Us Weekly. When the pair were rumored to be getting back together in 2010, a source close to the couple revealed to E! that the pair were still friends after breaking up. “Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply. But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment,” the source said at the time.

Nick Carter

One of Paris’ most high profile relationships was while she dated Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 41, for seven months in 2004. The relationship was incredibly turbulent. There were rumors that the singer was abusive towards The Simple Life star, but Nick denied any allegations. “My family, friends and fans know that this is not my character and I would never hurt someone that I cared for or do anything like the malicious things they are claiming,” Nick said in a statement to MTV in 2004.

After the relationship ended, Nick revealed that he battled substance abuse during the relationship with Paris. In his 2013 memoir Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, he called her “the worst person in the world for me to hook up with” and said that the heiress “fed my worst impulses as far as partying.” Despite regretting their time together, Nick did “wish her the best,” via Buzzfeed. Paris responded to his claim, saying she was glad he got help, but didn’t think she was the source of his issues. “I don’t believe I was a negative influence on Nick,” she said.

Paris Latsis

Double Parises! Who would be a better match for Paris than another heir named “Paris?” The socialite started dating Greek shipping-heir Paris Latsis, 38 in 2004. Paris Latsis is the grandson of billionaire tycoon Yiannis Latsis, who passed away in 2003. The pair ended up getting engaged in May 2005, when Paris Latsis proposed with a “temporary yellow-diamond engagement ring,” via Vanity Fair. Unfortunately, two Parises weren’t meant to be. The couple split in 2005, according to InStyle. She started a new on-and-off relationship with another Greek heir: Stavros Niarchos, and she auctioned off the engagement ring to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Doug Reinhardt

Paris started yet another on-and-off relationship with The Hills star, Doug Reinhardt, 36, in 2009. The pair split up in June 2009, only to reconcile shortly after, but they broke up for good in April 2010, via People. Shortly after the breakup, Paris seemed to bounce back incredibly quickly. “I am like so past that—I don’t even care,” she told Us Weekly shortly after the split. “I ended it because I deserve something much better! He wasn’t right for me and I will eventually find somebody who loves me for who I am.”

Chris Zylka

Paris got engaged for the third time in January 2018 to actor Chris Zylka, 36. The couple first got together in 2016, but their relationship was for naught, as the pair split up in November 2018 after they’d been engaged for nearly a year. In February 2020, Paris said that The Amazing Spider-Man actor “just didn’t feel right” for her, to Cosmopolitan UK. Unfortunately, it sounds like Chris was really hurt by the breakup. Even one year after, a source close to the heiress told HollywoodLife that Chris “tried contacting Paris several times” a year after the breakup in December 2019. “He still seems to be trying to win her back, but she’s made it pretty clear that isn’t happening,” the source said at the time.

Carter Reum

After Paris and Chris broke it off, Paris started dating entrepreneur Carter Reum, 40, at the end of 2019, and the couple went public in January 2020. Paris and Carter were spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and The Simple Life star seems head-over-heels for him. Carter popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.

Now that they’ve been engaged for some time now, it seems like Paris is ready to settle down and start a family with Carter. The socialite mentioned that she’s already begun considering a family with her fiancé. “I can’t wait to have a family with him….it’s something that I’ve really been looking forward to,” she said in an episode of her podcast. She explained that the pair have spoken about having children after they get married.