Paris HIlton’s Ex Chris Zylka Is ‘Trying To Win Her Back’ 1 Year After Split: He’s Still Not Over Her

One year after Chris Zylka and Paris Hilton called off their engagement, he hasn’t given up on reconciling with his ex. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s even ‘tried contacting’ her several times in hopes that she’ll give him another shot.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka ended their 2018 by ending their two-year-relationship. Since then, Paris, 38, resumed living her best life. As for the 34-year-old Chris? Not so much. Apparently, 356+ days after seeing his engagement collapse, a source close to Paris tells HollywoodLife that Chris is still not ready to let it go. “Paris Hilton’s ex Chris Zylka has tried contacting Paris several times, but she has no interest and has not seen him since they broke up last November. He still seems to be trying to win her back, but she’s made it pretty clear that isn’t happening.”

Chris “definitely took the break-up harder than she did,” the source tells HollywoodLife. While Chris is still hung up on her ex, Paris has “completely moved on and not interested in even having a conversation at this point. She knows that Chris is just not a good fit at all for her despite him trying.” One reason why Paris might not have time for her ex? Other dudes keep occupying her time. “Paris has been receiving a ton of attention from guys because she looks better than ever,” the source added. “Recently, she was at Art Basel in Miami. So many models were approaching her trying to flirt, but she’s been way more interested in having fun with girlfriends.”

So, what happened to cause these two to break up so suddenly? Apparently, Paris realized that it just wasn’t going to work out – so she wanted out. “I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” said Paris on the Nov. 28 episode of The Talk, a week after she and Chris split. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance. I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized, after time, it wasn’t the right decision.”

Chris said that Paris’s happiness was “all that matters to me” during the 2019 Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. “We keep in touch as much as we possibly can, she’s busy working, I’m busy working,” he said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the festival. “I feel we both still love each other to death, and it just wasn’t the right timing. Things will either work out or they won’t, but either way, we really care about each other, and we were best friends for three years, and that’s never going to change.”

Chris and Paris got engaged at the start of 2018. While celebrating New Years’ Day in Aspen, Chris got down on one knee. In April of that year, she indicated that she had picked out her wedding dress. Despite this eagerness, she revealed in August that her work schedule was so packed that they would have to push the wedding back until 2019. A few months later, she decided just to call the whole thing off.